“Not in the market of buying players” - $35M worth Brian Kelly makes bold statement on why LSU’s defensive line hasn't “fared” well

LSU football head coach Brian Kelly had a few strong words on his team`s defensive line issues, especially with the team trying their luck at the portal for new DL recruits.

Speaking to Louisiana sportscaster Jaques Doucet, the $35m-worth head coach (via Celebrity Net Worth) had this to say in reply to the question about where the Tigers` D-line is right now:

"I think I made it pretty clear in a number of press conferences that I had that we were in the market, in recruiting, in the transfer portal, looking for defensive linemen. It hasn`t fared very well quite frankly because we`re selling something a little bit differently."

Kelly continues:

"We wanna recruit, we wanna engage, build relationships, we wanna develop, retain, and have success. We`re not in the market of buying players. And unfortunately, right now, that`s what some guys are looking for."

Brian Kelly`s strongly worded statement about LSU`s defensive line recruiting woes is the latest news on the Tigers` efforts to retool their roster during the offseason. The D-line was an immense focus for them, considering how they struggled in this very department during the last season (more on this later).

For now, LSU football is fixated on changing its fortunes in the upcoming 2024-2025 college football season after its relatively disappointing showing this past year. Despite finishing 10-3 overall and going undefeated in Tiger Stadium, the team only went as far as the Reliaquest Bowl and didn`t get a crack at the CFP.

Not to mention, they`ve also lost Heisman-winning QB Jayden Daniels, who was selected second overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders. It`s make-or-break time for the boys from Baton Rouge in 2024-25, and it has to start with their defense if they want to get over the hump.

LSU`s defensive line issues

Former LSU defensive tackle Marlon Favorite (2004-2008) chimed in on the Tigers` defensive woes late last year, saying that the team struggles with talent deficiencies, lackluster effort, execution, key players not being used effectively, and adjustments not being made quick enough. Here are his words on the matter (via NOLA.com):

“They'll do different looks, and if you have the personnel to do that, you can. I don't think these guys were too experienced and coached up on these different looks like that. As a result of it not being that way, now you are put in a position where you don't have an identity, and that plays a major role.”

Personnel is definitely what Brian Kelly and LSU have been lacking, and something they`re having major troubles with. Only time will tell if things improve from here.

