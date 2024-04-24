"I had hoop dreams first": Heisman-winning QB Jayden Daniels speaks on choosing football over basketball

Kevin Hart recently interviewed LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels on "Cold as Balls Season 10." Daniels detailed his journey from having hoop dreams to becoming a standout football player.

"I had Hoop Dreams," Daniels told Hart. "At first, I kind of realized that. Everybody told me an NBA. Well, so well kind of resorted to, you know, taking my time to football. You know."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Reflecting on his transition, Daniels acknowledged his dedication to football, which led him to redirect his focus from basketball. Hart shared his realization of basketball not being his path.

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

"It's kind of a different realization for myself, JD," Kevin said. "I want to say in middle school. I finally realized that I didn't stand a chance in my dreams. Were you good? Did you play high school?"

Daniels confessed to being a late bloomer in football, indicating a shift in his aspirations and priorities:

"That's what I trained my ties to football. So Wow. So a late bloomer too."

Daniels has made significant strides in football, leading LSU to a national championship. In the 2023-2024 season, he threw for 3,500 yards and 30 touchdowns, while amassing 500 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.

His exceptional performance earned him a finalist spot for the Heisman Trophy and a coveted position as a first-team All-American.

Looking ahead to his future in the NFL, Daniels expressed enthusiasm for the next chapter of his football career.

"I'm excited for the next chapter of my football career," Daniels said. "I'm ready to take my game to the next level and compete at the highest level."

Jayden Daniels' draft speculation: Raiders' reunion or Commanders' choice?

With the NFL draft looming, speculation swirls around Heisman-winning QB Jayden Daniels. He could be going as high as second overall to the Commanders or reuniting with former coach Antonio Pierce at the Raiders.

Daniels, who played under Pierce at Arizona State, expressed openness to the idea during an interview:

"I don’t know how they’re gonna pull it off ... A.P. just as a human being, he’s the right coach for that team."

Recent reports suggest Daniels favors a reunion, citing Pierce's challenging nature and their previous connection. However, the Commanders need a QB and should select Daniels as second overall. They are unlikely to trade out of their position.

Despite the Raiders' interest, positioned at 13th, any move to secure Daniels would likely come at a high cost. Even if unsuccessful, the Raiders may have to draft another QB to compete for the starting role, potentially missing out on their desired reunion.