Jon Gruden could be making a shock return to the NFL.

The former Las Vegas Raiders coach resigned from his position after the New York Times uncovered emails by Gruden from 2011 containing racist comments about the executive director of the NFL Players Association, DeMaurice Smith. He wrote:

“Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of michellin tires."

The emails were discovered during the NFL's investigation into workplace misconduct allegations against the Washington Commanders' top brass.

Gruden apologized for the emails and claimed that he wrote the comment out of spite but did not have 'a blade of racism' in him. Raiders owner Mark Davis did not fire the team's coach but called the comments 'disturbing' and not what the team stood for.

Two weeks after quitting the Raiders, Gruden filed a lawsuit against the NFL, accusing the league of concocting a "malicious and orchestrated campaign" to force him to resign from his post as Las Vegas coach. Reports surfaced that the Raiders would happily re-hire their former coach.

Fans on social were left baffled by the report and criticized the Raiders for even considering hiring Gruden back, with one tweeting:

"No wonder they’ve become an absolute joke of a franchise. It all makes so much sense now."

Jon Gruden's lawsuit against NFL

Raiders owners Mark Davis and Jon Gruden

Jon Gruden filed a lawsuit claiming that the NFL's disclosure of the emails where he used racist insults to the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal was intentional.

The former Las Vegas Raiders coach claims the reports 'destroyed his career and scuttled endorsement contracts.' The NFL has tried to have the case dismissed but to no avail. Gruden is seeking monetary damages in millions from the league.

Per Sports Illustrated's Hondo Carpenter, the NFL is worried about the potential exposure a hearing could lead to. He said on the Inside the Raiders podcast:

“A lot of people believe that Jon Gruden’s lawsuit is going to take Roger Goodell out and it’s going to embarrass a lot of people.

"Now that Nevada courts continue to support (Gruden’s lawsuit) and now it’s coming up on potential discovery, and if you know anything about the legal system, in discovery, Jon’s going to be able to ask any question he wants."

Carpenter added that Gruden knows 'where every body is buried in the NFL.' He added that Raiders owner Mark Davis is keen on bringing back the team's former coach after firing Josh McDaniels, and the NFL will be willing to let it happen:

"I am hearing from multiple people around the league that if Jon were willing to drop his lawsuit, they believe the NFL would give a passive nod to go back and re-hire him.”

Gruden's return to the Raiders would be among the most shocking comebacks in NFL history.