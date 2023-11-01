Josh McDaniels buyout: Insider sheds light on Mark Davis’ bold decision that could cost $80,000,000

Las Vegas Raiders team owner Mark Davis fired head coach Josh McDaniels. This comes just two years after former head coach Jon Gruden resigned as head coach due to the email scandal.

NFL head coaches' contracts contain guaranteed money, despite their team's record. Financial insider Joe Pompliano shared an insight into the Raiders' current financial status. It's assumed that Las Vegas is still paying out the remainder of Gruden's contract. As of today, the team will now pay out the remaining four years of Josh McDaniels' contract.

Pompliano believes the Las Vegas Raiders are now paying former head coaches somewhere between $40-$80 million.

After Josh McDaniels' firing, who is the Raiders HC?

Mark Davis made sweeping changes with the Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff and front office personnel. He not only fired the head coach, but also General Manager Dave Ziegler and Offensive Coordinator Mick Lombardi.

The Raiders will now move forward with linebackers Antonio Pierce as the interim head coach, while Champ Kelly was named the new general manager.

While Josh McDaniels and Mick Lombardi were the offensive decision-makers, the team has made a decision for the coordinator role. Quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree will serve as the offensive coordinator for the remainder of the 2023 NFL season.

Raiders name new starting QB

The Las Vegas Raiders also announced on Wednesday morning that starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was benched.

The Raiders will now move forward with rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell for the rest of the season. Garoppolo's contract is also a big undertaking for Las Vegas. The quarterback signed a three-year deal worth $67.5 million earlier this year. He reunited with McDaniels who was his former offensive coordinator.