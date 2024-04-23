Jayden Daniels addresses Antonio Pierce's Raiders interest in QB ahead of 2024 NFL draft

The Las Vegas Raiders have emerged as a potential suitor for LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. With Las Vegas coach Antonio Pierce and Daniels having experience working together in the late 2010s at Arizona State, according to FanSided, the prospect of them reuniting in the NFL is gaining traction.

With the Raiders holding the No. 13 pick, it seems like a bridge too far to select him by staying put. If they were to try to trade up, one would imagine it would take a monumental offer to move up into the top five.

On the "Nightcap" podcast, Daniels gave his thoughts on Pierce and the Raiders. Daniels was at Arizona State from 2019-21, while Pierce was a linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator in 2018-19, the associate head coach in 2020 and 2021 and eventually defensive coordinator.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I don't know how they're gonna pull it off," Daniels said. "A.P. just as a human being. He's the right coach for that team. He challenges people. He was challenging me at 18.

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

"So, I know if I was to go to the Raiders, I'm not saying I'm going there or I wanna go there, I wanna go wherever my name is called. If I was to go to the Raiders, I know as soon as I step foot (on the field), he's gonna challenge me."

Could Jayden Daniels fall to the Raiders at No. 13?

ReliaQuest Bowl: LSU's Jayden Daniels

Given that Jayden Daniels is seen by some as the best quarterback prospect in the entire draft (Caleb Williams included), it's hard to envision the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner from LSU lasting past the first few picks.

With so many quarterback-needy teams picking ahead of the Raiders, if they truly want a chance at selecting Daniels, then a trade up would need to happen.

One would imagine that a first-round pick and a couple of second-round picks would be a starting point.

There are other quarterback options like Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr., who are likely to still be on the board at No. 13, but the previous work with Daniels likely trumps those picks for Pierce.

It will be a fascinating watch to see how the first round of the draft plays out, and while Jayden Daniels and Pierce have previously had a working relationship, the likelihood of that continuing in the NFL seems unlikely.