2025 QB KJ Lacey Commits to Texas Football: "Why Not Texas!?" 

The Texas Longhorns achieved a significant victory in their recruiting efforts on Saturday. The program successfully landed the commitment of four-star quarterback KJ Lacey, marking their first commitment for the class of 2025.

The quarterback, who is ranked No. 47 for the 2025 class, considered offers from several reputable programs before settling for Texas. These include Alabama, Oklahoma, Auburn, Colorado, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Florida State, and a host of others.

Over the past two years, the Texas Longhorns have consistently attracted top-tier quarterbacks, and K.J. Lacey is the latest addition to this impressive list. He now joins the likes of Quinn Ewers, Maalik Murphy, Arch Manning, and Trey Owens in the program.

Lacey made the announcement on his Twitter account on Saturday. He tweeted:

"They asked me, 'Why Texas?' I say, 'Why NOT Texas?' 1000% Committed"

The Lacey's Texas Decision

In an interview with ESPN, Lacey emphasized the importance of having a stable, offensive-minded head coach. The addition of a highly-skilled quarterback coach and offensive coordinator were also main points. These criteria, he stated, are top priorities in his decision-making process.

“Really just a stable, offensive-minded head coach. Love that. Then also having a really good quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, so I know when I go there I'm going to get developed.”

He also said he is looking for an environment that offers him comfort and allows him to thrive on the football field. Somewhere he will be utmostly committed to everything about the program and be a part of it.

"The community outside of [football], make sure I'm comfortable with everybody outside of [football]. Get a little bit familiar. Be committed and everything. Go up there, have my visits, go to the games all the time, so just knowing I'm committed, fit in right away."

In the end, the Texas Longhorns are the college football program that meets the criteria Lacey is looking for. The team, which averaged 429.5 yards per game last season, is the perfect fit according to the quarterback.

As a sophomore in 2022, the signal-caller showcased his skills on the field for Saraland High School in Saraland, Alabama. He completed an impressive 63.7% of his passes, accumulating a total of 3,177 yards and throwing 40 touchdowns.

The statistics highlight his ability to effectively lead his team's offense and make impactful plays. The quarterback has a firm belief in his ability to get the job done and secure a win for his team.

"I play really calm. I don't really get rattled while I'm out there. Getting the ball to the open guy, getting the ball to the playmakers and I go out there and win."

Currently in the Big 12, the Longhorns will be competing in the SEC when Lacey joins. With his addition to their roster, the Longhorns are anticipating that this will ignite the recruitment efforts for the talented and promising 2025 class.

