3 Alabama stars who are pivotal in Kalen DeBoer's natty dreams for 2024 season ft. Jalen Milroe

Alabama Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer has extremely large shoes to fill after Nick Saban's retirement after last season. The 2023 Southeastern Conference champions are coming off a 12-2 season with a crushing loss to Michigan in the Rose Bowl.

They now set their sights on the upcoming season, building on the success they had last season. Many players will be crucial to Alabama's hopes of becoming College Football Playoff champion once again. Here is a look at three of those players.

3 Alabama stars who are pivotal for Kalen DeBoer's national title dreams in 2024

Jamarion Miller, RB

NCAA Football: Alabama spring game

Running back Jamarion Miller will take over as the team's lead back after playing behind Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams last season. McClellan is on his way to the NFL, and Williams transferred to Florida State after last season.

Miller will need to control the running game out of the backfield to give the Crimson Tide an additional weapon on offense. He will also need to pull his weight in pass protection to keep Jalen Milroe upright when he's in the pocket.

Miller is going into his third season with the Crimson Tide, but this will be his first chance to lead the backfield. He had 33 carries during his freshman season and ran for 223 yards and two touchdowns. His second season saw his carry rate increase to 41, but his yardage dropped to 201. He finished last season with one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown.

He is someone whom Kalen DeBoer and Alabama could utilize more in the passing game after finishing last season with just four receptions but 73 yards. Alabama knows it has one of the nation's top quarterbacks, but the question will remain if Miller can give them a dominant lead back who can also help keep Milroe protected.

Tim Keenan III, DL

Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan

Nose tackle Tim Keenan III is expected to have a big season in 2024 for Kalen DeBoer. Keenan has played three seasons with the Crimson Tide, finishing last season with 38 total tackles (with 1.5 tackles for loss, including 1.0 sacks).

Keenan is an outstanding run-stopper, and his pairing with Tim Smith on the defensive front will be a massive part of the Crimson Tide's defense. He is projected to be an early 2025 NFL draft pick, and this season will give him a chance to demonstrate why.

Kalen DeBoer lost several talented players on defense after Nick Saban's retirement, so players like Keenan who are sticking around for another season will be vital.

Jalen Milroe, QB

Rose Bowl: Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe

Quarterback Jalen Milroe had a roller-coaster season in 2023. He went from losing his starting job to finishing the season extremely strong and earning four first-place votes for the Heisman Trophy.

Milroe returns for Kalen DeBoer in 2024 as the starting quarterback, trying to build on the success he had to end last season. He has decent accuracy and arm strength but can be most dominant as a dual-threat quarterback who can get outside the pocket and use his legs.

This will be Milroe's fourth season with the Crimson Tide. Last season, he had a career-high 65.8% completion percentage and threw for 2,834 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also added 531 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

Milroe is projected to be a first-round 2025 NFL draft pick and can boost his draft stock as one of the top players at his position if he can put up big numbers this season.

