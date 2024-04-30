"I threw it and closed my eyes": Jalen Milroe on the 'Gravedigger' play during the 2023 Iron Bowl against Auburn Iron Bowl showdown

Alabama dual-threat quarterback Jalen Milroe etched his name in history last season with an end-of-game move that will always be recalled as the "gravedigger" play. This happened during the 2023 Iron Bowl showdown between the Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers.

The touchdown pass to Isaiah Bond on fourth-and-31, with just 32 seconds left, gave Alabama an exciting 27-24 win in one of the most intense rivalry games of the season. This heart-pounding play made­ Jalen Milroe a lege­nd in college football history.

Reflecting on the pivotal moment, Milroe shared his thoughts on the unforgettable play during an appearance on "Bussin' With The Boys."

"I threw it and closed my eyes," Milroe said. "Yeah, that's what I'm saying. I be like, I hope you catch it. You look at the ball and you say, please God. I hope you catch it. Please catch it."

However, the "gravedigger" play was no stroke of luck. Milroe revealed that the Tide had meticulously rehearsed it throughout the week.

"Nah, like, I'm gonna be real with you, like, it might sound like a cliche thing, man, but like, we practice that thing every single week," Milroe said. "We had walkthroughs and we were very intentional when we do the walkthroughs.

"That play, the Gravedigger, we worked that during walkthroughs. We didn't know when we were going to utilize it, when we were going to have to use it, but everyone was prepared."

Following the triumph, emotions ran high in the Alabama locker room. Milroe described the scene:

"Saban was excited. For like 15 seconds. Saban was like, boy's on. Yeah, I'm happy for you guys that you won. There's a lot to correct on that."

As Jalen Milroe gears up for the Crimson Tide’s 2024 season under new coach Kalen DeBoer, he stands as one of the nation’s leading Heisman Trophy candidates. In the previous season, he showcased his prowess on the field, completing 65.8% of his passes for 2,834 yards and tallying 23 touchdowns with six interceptions.

Jalen Milroe's Journey: Choosing Alabama over Texas

Jalen Milroe reflected on his recruitment journey, acknowledging Texas' missed opportunities in securing him. Despite being committed to Texas for two years, Milroe opted for Alabama, citing his long-term goals as a player and student.

In an interview with the "Bussin With the Boys" crew, Milroe acknowledged Texas' missteps in his recruitment:

"Yeah, they did. There (were) some things during the process that (that I looked at and said for my future), I think Alabama would be best."

His decision came amid a coaching transition at Texas, with Steve Sarkisian taking over as head coach after leaving Alabama as its offensive coordinator.

Jalen Milroe's initial commitment to Texas was under coach Tom Herman's leadership, but he was swayed by former Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban's personal outreach. Recalling Saban's promise to call him during Tua Tagovailoa's draft selection, Milroe revealed his skepticism turned into surprise when Saban followed through.

"I was answering people and coach Saban was one of them," Milroe said. "But one thing that stood out to me was … we FaceTime and whatever and he told me ‘Hey, like, during the draft, when Tua gets selected, I’m gonna call you."

Despite initial doubts, Jalen Milroe flourished at Alabama, leading the team to an SEC title and the College Football Playoff in his debut season as a starter. Now, under the guidance of coach Kalen DeBoer, Milroe returns as a Heisman candidate in 2024, poised for a remarkable finale to his college career.