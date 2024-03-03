Tua Tagovailoa's mom rips NFL fan trolling Dolphins star as "worst QB"

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to sign a lucrative contract extension this offseason. Despite his underwhelming performance in the Wildcard Round loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, the franchise still views him as the quarterback for their future.

Tagovailoa's mother Diane recently posted a photo with him and her husband on social media and wished the Dolphins star a happy birthday. In response to it, one user on social media called Tua Tagovailoa the 'worst quarterback' he had seen in his life.

Diane Tagovailoa didn't shy away from calling out that user and said:

"Your mom must be proud"

Tua Tagovailoa has dealt with a lot of criticism from fans around the league for his performances at the end of the season. Even some Dolphins fans are skeptical about the franchise offering the 26-year-old quarterback a multi-year contract extension.

The upcoming draft class has a lot of talented quarterbacks, and even later in the first round, the AFC East franchise can get a player to replace their current quarterback. Last month, NFL analyst Joe Klatt said that the Dolphins should draft Michael Penix Jr., as he is a similar player to Tagovailoa and will reset their quarterback contract cycle.

However, the Dolphins are committed to Tagovailoa, and it will be interesting to see whether the decision to stick with him as their quarterback turns out to be the right one.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins had a tough end to their season

The Miami Dolphins lost three of their last five regular season games and basically gave away the AFC East title to the Buffalo Bills. They lost 26-7 to the Chiefs in the Wildcard Round, and questions about Tua Tagovailoa's ability to play in cold weather remained unanswered.

The franchise lost multiple key defensive players like Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips to serious injuries and that hampered their season. In the offseason, they have already lost the defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who has joined the Philadelphia Eagles and have also released veteran cornerback Xavien Howard.

The next two months will be very critical for the Dolphins as they aim to build a better roster around Tua Tagovailoa via free agency, draft, or even trades. The AFC East will be better next season with Aaron Rodgers back healthy, and if the Dolphins want to contend for the Super Bowl, they need to make some smart decisions to improve their defense and offensive line before the season starts in September.