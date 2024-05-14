3 Big 12 teams with strongest offensive units heading into 2024 season ft. Utah

The Big 12 will be expanding to 16 teams in 2024 after welcoming Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah from the Pac-12. With the addition of these teams, the competition will only intensify.

Many fans will be interested in seeing how the offensive units perform within their new conference. Here's a look at the three strongest offensive units in the Big 12 ahead of the 2024 season.

Three Big 12 teams with the strongest offenisve units ahead of the 2024 season

#3 Kansas Jayhawks

NCAA Football: Illinois at Kansas

The Kansas Jayhawks offense is shaping up to be electric with the return of Jalon Daniels at quarterback and Devin Neal at running back.

Daniels will be returning after only playing three games last season due to injury. If he can stay healthy in 2024, the Jayhawks could possess one of the most explosive offenses in the Big 12.

In 2022, Daniels was the leader of a Kansas team that averaged 35.6 points per game and 438.6 average yards of total offense. He completed 66.1% of his passes that season and threw for over 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns. Daniels will now return healthy to lead the Jayhawks air attack once again behind an experienced offensive line.

The Jayhawks top three receivers from 2023 - Luke Grimm, Quentin Skinner and Lawrence Arnold - will all be returning for another season as well. So will lead running back Devin Neal, who ran for over 1,000 yards the last two consecutive seasons.

He also recorded 16 touchdowns on the ground last season and added 217 yards receiving as well.

#2 Kansas State Wildcats

NCAA Football: Pop-Tarts Bowl-North Carolina State at Kansas State

Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson is one of the most intriguing prospects in the Big 12 this year. He has the potential to lead a Kansas State offense that has leading rusher DJ Giddens returning in 2024 as well.

Johnson appeared in eight games last season, serving as the backup to Will Howard, who has transferred to Ohio State for the upcoming season.

Johnson posted an impressive 178 yards passing and 71 yards rushing during his start in the Pop-Tarts Bowl against NC State last season. He ended that game with three total touchdowns and no interceptions while leading the Wildcats to a 28-19 victory.

Johnson will be protected by an experienced offensive line that added Easton Kilty from North Dakota this season. Dante Cephas will also join the receiving core after transferring over from Penn State this year.

Leading rusher DJ Giddens also returns to the team in 2024 after rushing for 1,226 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Giddens also proved to be a threat through the air, finishing with 323 receiving yards and three touchdown receptions.

#1 Utah Utes

NCAA Football: UCLA at Utah

The Utah Utes will move to the Big 12 from the Pac-12 this season, with a healthy Cameron Rising set to return as the starting quarterback. Rising has been dominant during his time at Utah but has struggled to stay healthy at times.

He threw for 3,034 yards in 2022 before taking the entire 2023 season off while recovering from multiple torn ligaments. Rising will return this season to lead the Utes offense behind an offensive line that features one senior, two juniors, one sophomore and a freshman.

Senior wideout Money Parks will return to lead the receiving core with the addition of USC transfer Dorian Singer. The latter was a 1,000-yard receiver in 2021 when he was a member of the Arizona Wildcats.

Micah Bernard and Jaylon Glover will take over as the lead backs for Ja'Quinden Jackson. Glover registered 317 yards on the ground and 203 yards through the air last season, with Bernard appearing in just two games due to injury.

Which Big 12 team do you think has the most dangerous offense ahead of the 2024 season? Let's know your predictions in the comments:

