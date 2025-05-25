3 breakout stars that will define Steve Sarkisian & Texas' national championship hopes in 2025 season ft. Arch Manning

Steve Sarkisian has been the head coach of the Texas Longhorns since 2021. After three years in the Big 12, they became a part of the SEC conference last season. In his debut SEC campaign, Sarkisian led the Longhorns to a 13-3 campaign while making it to the semifinal of the 12-team playoffs.

Ad

The Texas Longhorns are gearing up to be a national championship contender this upcoming season. Here are the three breakout stars you will have to watch out for from Steve Sarkisian's team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

3 breakout stars from Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns in 2025

#1 Arch Manning (Quarterback)

There is a lot of hype surrounding Arch Manning for the 2025 season. He joined the program in 2023 and spent the first two seasons as a backup on the depth chart. However, last season, he showcased glimpses of his brilliance while taking over as QB1 for two games during Quin Ewers' injury.

Ad

Trending

With Ewers gone to the NFL this year, Arch Manning is gearing up for his first full campaign as a starting quarterback for Steve Sarkisian's team. Experts and analysts project him to be a top contender for the Heisman and also a potential first-round pick in next year's draft.

Analyst J.D. Pickell believes that Arch Manning will be the face of college football in 2025.

"Arch Manning will be unavoidable if the hype meets delivery," Pickell said on May 8's episode of On3's 'Hard Count'. "I think Arch Manning having success in 2025, even if he doesn't have, like, ridiculous numbers, if he plays well and Texas is good, both things that I think that will happen, Arch Manning will be the face of college football here in 2025 now."

Ad

#2 Quintrevion Wisner (running back)

CJ Baxter was supposed to have a glorious sophomore campaign last year. However, he suffered a season-ending injury, opening the path for Quintrevion Wisner to make an impact.

Wisner did not disappoint with his performance for Steve Sarkisian's team. He played in all 15 games for the Longhorns and rushed for 1,064 yards and five touchdowns. Analyst Greg McElroy also expressed his faith in Wisner while ranking him No.7 in his top running backs for 2025.

Ad

CJ Baxter is looking to make a strong comeback this upcoming season. It will be interesting to see if Sarkisian splits time on the field between Baxter and Quintrevion Wisner.

#3 Justus Terry (defensive tackle)

Justus Terry will be another name to look out for on the Longhorns' defensive line. The former consensus five-star freshman is expected to strengthen the team's defense in his freshman campaign. ESPN ranked him as the eighth-best recruit in the nation

Ad

Before his commitment, Justus Terry was linked with teams like Georgia and Alabama. However, he made his commitment to Steve Sarkisian's team official in December 2024. Analyst Chad Simmons believes that the program provided him with a lucrative NIL deal to flip his commitment.

"I don't know how else to say it, just a straight-up better NIL package," Simmons said. "Texas got involved in the fall, communication picked up in the summer and they got him on campus for an official visit."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Justus Terry will help fortify the Texas defense and give them a better chance of securing a playoff spot. It will be interesting to see if the Longhorns can win their first national championship since 2005.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.