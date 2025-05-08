CFB analyst puts his bets on Arch Manning to be the face of 2025 season

Arch Manning is one of the most talked-about players ahead of the 2025 college football season. Fans couldn't wait for the Manning prodigy to take the center stage and show off his genetics after waiting for two years.

Many analysts compare Manning's hype to what we saw during the Tim Tebow era, who is considered one of the most accomplished college football players, with two national championships, two SEC titles and a Heisman trophy honour.

Talking about the face of college football in 2025, college football analyst J.D. PicKell put his bets on Manning during his latest analysis on On3 on Thursday.

"Arch Manning will be unavoidable if the hype meets delivery," PicKell said. "He already is unavoidable to a little bit, you think you're being force fed Arch Manning content right now, brother, you have not seen the half of it. ...

"I think Arch Manning having success in 2025, even if he doesn't have, like, ridiculous numbers, if he plays well and Texas is good, both things that I think will happen, Arch Manning will be the face of college football here in 2025 now." (05:46)

Manning started in two games during the 2024 season, both of which Texas won.

Steve Sarkisian shares how Arch Manning's 2024 experience will help in the upcoming season

Arch Manning has been waiting for his turn to be named the QB1 for the Longhorns. Originally, he was planning to wait one year before getting the starting job, but he had to spend another year on the bench as Quinn Ewers returned for another year of eligibility.

Due to Ewers' ankle injury during the season, Manning ended up getting some game time, which will now help him in 2025.

"I think one, the exposure he got last season was helpful," Sarkisian told ESPN last month. "He got two career starts. He started as our quarterback in the first SEC game in the history of the school. And those were not all perfect. ...

"I think he understands he is not riding the emotional roller coaster of the opinions of others and staying [with a] level of consistency in his approach, in his play, in his ability to pick people up. Easier said than done when you're not in the real fire of it all. But we are fortunate that he got exposed to some of that, and he threw a couple bad picks, and it was OK."

Manning and Texas will kick off the 2025 season against Ohio State in Columbus on Aug. 30.

