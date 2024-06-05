3 Michigan players who could be first round picks in 2025 NFL Draft ft. Mason Graham

The Michigan Wolverines are the reigning national champions, but their roster lineup took a hit this offseason as the team saw a school-record 13 players selected at the 2024 NFL draft. Now, while the 2025 draft class may not be as deep, there are still several players who could be first-round picks in the next NFL draft. Following is a look at three of them:

#1. Mason Graham, DL

Mason Graham will likely be the first Wolverine drafted in the 2025 NHL draft. In The Athletic's first mock draft for 2025, Dane Bluger has Graham going third overall. PFF, meanwhile, has Graham as the second-ranked player in the draft.

He is entering his third season at Michigan, and last year, the defensive linemen recorded 36 tackles, one pass defense, three sacks, and one forced fumble.

#2. Will Johnson, CB

Will Johnson is a projected top-five pick

Will Johnson is expected to hear his name called early in the 2025 NFL draft. In Bluger's mock draft, Johnson was projected to go fifth overall, while PFF ranks the cornerback as the fourth-best player.

Johnson, like Graham, is entering his third season at Michigan, and last year he recorded four pass defenses and four interceptions, including running one back for a touchdown.

Johnson was put on Marvin Harrison Jr. in the last two years' games against Ohio State, and he helped shut him down. Despite dealing with knee injuries last year, if Johnson can put together a full season, he will be a top-10 pick and possibly a top-five pick.

#3. Colston Loveland, TE

Colston Loveland had four touchdowns last season

Colston Loveland is the final Wolverines player who could be selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. Loveland was projected at 19th overall in Bluger's first mock draft while PFF ranks him as the 15th best prospect.

Loveland is entering his third year at Michigan and last year, he recorded 45 receptions for 649 yards and four touchdowns.