3 overrated Big 12 players who may not hear their names called on Day 1 of 2025 NFL draft ft. Shilo Sanders 

The Big 12 had one of the most intense title races in the country last season, with four teams tied for first, making for a high-stakes last week of games in the conference. The conference also produced a Heisman Trophy winner in the Colorado Buffaloes' two-way star, Travis Hunter, who impressed throughout the season.

The conference will also produce several prospects for the 2025 NFL draft, headlined by Hunter and his Buffs teammate, Shedeur Sanders, who are projected as potential top 10 picks.

There are some Big 12 players, however, who may not hear their name get called on Day 1 of the draft.

3 biggest Big 12 sliders on Day 1 of 2025 NFL draft

#3. Shilo Sanders

Colorado coach Deion Sanders' son, Shilo Sanders, took to X/Twitter on Tuesday to share a graphic showing his college football stats. In the graphic, he is ranked No. 4 overall in career turnovers created (interceptions, fumble recoveries and forced fumbles) among the safeties in the 2025 draft class.

After Colorado's Pro Day, Shilo also tried to sell his set of skills to NFL teams with a plea while speaking to the assembled reporters.

"My selling point to teams and why they should draft me? If you want a safety that's going to play like a safety, that's going to be physical, be a leader in the secondary, take coaching, be an extension of the defensive coordinator, do my job and everything I'm supposed to do, then I'm the guy," Sanders said.

The Big 12 safety does not appear in ESPN's Big Draft Board of the prospects in the class of 2025 and has been tabbed as a likely undrafted free agent.

#2. Tetairoa McMillan

Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was one of the best WRs in the Big 12 and the nation last season, tallying 1,319 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, resulting in his receiving yardage being the third best in the country. For his efforts, he was a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which was won by Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

During Wednesday's segment of "The Ringer," analyst Todd McShay ranked McMillan as the No. 50 prospect while criticizing the wide receiver for his effort during games last season.

“I have reports and I know that Jedd Fisch — as one scout said — he was great when Jedd Fisch had his foot on his throat,” McShay said. “Don’t take that the wrong way. Like, obviously it means someone who is monitoring and making sure, pushing him, pushing him, driving him correctly.

"When Jedd Fisch left town, there was a new sheriff in town and it was [McMillan]. Yep, [McMillan] didn’t like to work out and practice hard unless a scout was in attendance. Slowed up on the routes, okay, quitting on balls over the middle field. Didn’t think he showed attention to detail," he added.

Expand Tweet

The Big 12 standout sliding to No. 50 as predicted by McShay in his latest mock draft would be one of the biggest slides of the draft after his stock had risen in the past few weeks.

#1. Cam Skattebo

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo was one of the best running backs in the Big 12 and college football, behind Boise State Broncos RB Ashton Jeanty. Skattebo further bolstered his draft stock by running a 4.65-second 40-yard dash during the Sun Devils' Pro Day last month.

In his two-year Sun Devils career, Skattebo tallied 2,494 rushing yards on 457 carries for 30 touchdowns, while adding four receiving touchdowns and two thrown touchdowns.

During the "Athletic Football" show last week, NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah revealed the concerns that NFL teams have regarding the Big 12 running back.

"So I don't know where he is on the consensus, but most teams that I talked to are not as high on him as maybe the media world is," Jeremiah said. "They're just saying: No juice. You know, he doesn't have juice. That's literally the complaint there. And it's not sustainable to run the way that he runs long term. Like he's just not going to physically hold up running like that at the next level."

However, despite his impressive statistics, Cam Skattebo has been projected as the No. 83 pick in the third round to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Tankathon's latest mock draft.

