3 players Lane Kiffin can target in final hours of spring portal window ft. Peny Boone

Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin is famously against the current transfer portal in its current iteration, although he has taken advantage of it to recruit the No. 1 class in the country.

Before the spring window opened, he made his feelings abundantly clear during a news conference.

"Like I've said before, it probably sounds weird for me because I think we take advantage and we maximize the system that's in place as well as anybody," Kiffin said. "It's benefitted us as well as anybody around the country. But it's a really poor system. And here we go again."

As the window nears its conclusion, Ole Miss needs to work on their running backs and cornerbacks.

3 players Lane Kiffin may target making his Rebels team even more formidable

#3. Tacario Davis

Arizona Wildcats cornerback Tacario Davis is one of the best shutdown CBs in college football, let alone the transfer portal and would fill an immediate area of weakness for Lane Kiffin.

Davis entered the transfer portal in January and had one interception, 13 solo tackles and 15 broken passes (No. 4 in the country) last season before entering the transfer portal.

#2. Cormani McClain

With the Rebels' need for a cornerback, Cormani McClain, who is still in the transfer window, could be a good option for the team. The former Colorado Buffaloes CB controversially left Deion Sander's team a few weeks ago.

Last season, he started four of his nine games, had 13 tackles, one tackle for loss and two passes defended.

McClain a former five-star prospect with a year of college football under his belt, could be an immediate and valuable contributor for Ole Miss.

#1. Peny Boone

Peny Boone is one of the top running backs left in the transfer portal. It seemed as if he was off the board when he committed to play for the Louisville Cardinals but he only lasted with them a couple of weeks before reopening his commitment.

Boone was close to entering the Kentucky Wildcats, but he couldn't transfer enough credits to do so. Lane Kiffin has emphasized Ole Miss's need for a running back.

"You're going to have another free agency window coming up," Kiffin said. "If you guys look out there and look at our running back position, just like you would in the NFL, you're going to attack free agency at that spot. It is what it is."

The charismatic Lane Kiffin lost some players to the transfer portal but the most significant might be cornerback Amorion Walker.