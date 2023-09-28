Where is Cormani McClain? Deion Sanders explains why the No. 1 CB recruit in 2023 is warming the bench

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders made numerous recruits during the offseason, most notably, five-star two-way stud Travis Hunter, who joined him at Jackson State. He also managed to convince Cormani McClain from Lakeland High School, who had committed to Miami, to flip to Colorado. McClain was ranked No. 14 overall among the 2023 recruiting class by ESPN.

Big things were expected of the cornerback but so far, he has barely featured for the Buffaloes.

So, what happened to the promising Cormani McClain who was supposed to be a key piece for Deion Sander's Colorado?

What Deion Sanders said about Cormani McClain

Colorado suffered against Oregon without their explosive two-way star, Travis Hunter. Hunter got a lacerated liver after a late hit by Colorado State defensive back Henry Blackburn in the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

It was McClain's chance to shine but when the question was put to Deion Sanders during a press conference before the clash, Sanders had a surprising answer.

“No (McClain isn’t ready). The plan at corner is corner by committee. This is why we practice, we’re going to see who steps up and who takes over that role.”

Sanders further elaborated on the status of McClain within the roster.

“He is. He is (holding himself back)."

Prioritizing discipline, Deion Sanders spoke about his philosophy, with a subtle reference to McClain.

"Study, prepare," Sanders said. "Study, prepare, be on time for meetings, show up to the darn meetings. Understand what we're doing as a scheme. Want to play this game; desire to play this game. Desire to be the best in this game at practice, in the film room and on your own free time. You would be a fool to put somebody out there and they're unprepared. Can't do it. Won't do it, can't do it."

With Coach Prime's position at Colorado secure, it seemed like a bad idea for McClain to publicly call out his coach, which is exactly what he did via Instagram after Prime's comments about him.

"You'll be surprised what happens behind close(d) doors," McClain wrote."(Everything) ain't just what is seem(s)... But pushing thru politic(s) everyday (is) the only way out!"

It will be an interesting situation to watch with Sanders being a known disciplinarian.

The comments by Prime were a clear challenge to the talented cornerback by a concerned coach and whether he will heed Deion Sanders' challenge is down to him.