3 After-effects of Big 12 giants Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC

The college football season is just under five weeks away, but news from the Big 12 and SEC conferences has the NCAA trending.

The University of Texas and Oklahoma University have reportedly reached out to the SEC about joining the conference. If the move goes through, the SEC would turn into a 16-team super-league and increase its power and revenue while changing the landscape of college football.

Texas and Oklahoma are eyeing the SEC 👀



The Big 12 powerhouses have reached out about joining the conference, per @BrentZwerneman pic.twitter.com/9aLz5wTHoA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 21, 2021

While it's big news, it's also a bit of a head-scratcher. There are pros and cons for the teams and conferences involved in the potential move. Here are three aftereffects that could occur if the move goes through.

Three aftereffects if Texas and Oklahoma leave the Big 12 for SEC

#1 - More money, more problems

Oklahoma and Texas have reached out about leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, per @HoustonChron 😳



2020 Fiscal Revenue 📊

SEC: $728.9 million

Big 12: $409.2 million pic.twitter.com/AbfTtK7dBw — Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 21, 2021

During the 2020 fiscal year, the SEC reportedly earned an astonishing $728.9 million. Each of their 14 teams earned around $45 million for the season. As for the Big 12 teams, their revenue topped out at $34.5 million (more than $3 million less than last year).

The SEC has been one of the strongest conferences financially for years now but trailed the Big Ten ($782 million). Texas and Oklahoma saw a dip in their revenue earnings this time around and could follow the money.

With two additional teams, the share for each team will be less, but the SEC could generate more money from having a powerhouse like Oklahoma at their disposal. The Big 12 will lose a decent portion of their revenue from losing Oklahoma, and that's not ideal for the conference after already seeing a dip in revenue this year.

#2 - Power shifts in conference play and playoffs

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T - Ohio State v Alabama

Oklahoma has been the top team in the Big 12 since 2015 and has won six straight conference championships. Texas hasn't been a contender since 2009 but has been one of the top three teams in the Big 12 over the last few seasons. Without Texas or Oklahoma, Iowa State could become a Big 12 powerhouse and Oklahoma State could become a legit contender.

The potential switch affects the SEC as well. Alabama and LSU will have additional challengers in Oklahoma, and with the new playoff format being evaluated, only one of those teams will make the playoffs.

In the long run, it does open up the playoffs to a few more teams instead of the same five or six teams every year. As for Texas, they could have a much more demanding schedule in the SEC. From a competitive standpoint, jumping to the SEC makes little sense for Texas.

#3 - Backlash and a possible outcome of more teams moving conferences

Texas A&M Spring Game

Less than a year ago, Texas A&M jumped to the SEC from the Big 12. They wanted to be the only Texas-based program in the conference and wanted to get out of the Longhorns' shadow. It's unknown what Texas A&M will do in the wake of Texas joining the SEC.

If Oklahoma and Texas make the move, could some teams in the conference feel like they are lost in the shuffle and move out? Television deals start to expire in 2023 and we could see more teams request a change of scenery.

Despite the rumors, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has made no comment. There has been no official word from any authorized personnel, but if the move goes through, it could cause some chaos within college football.

