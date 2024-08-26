The UConn Huskies are the latest elite program reportedly on the move in the conference realignment and expansion moves that have gripped college sports. The Huskies have been linked to commissioner Brett Yormark's Big 12.

Huskies athletic director David Benedict accomplished a coup of epic proportions when he convinced men's basketball coach Dan Hurley to remain in Storrs and turn down the lucrative LA Lakers job. Benedict was on the move again when he went to Dallas to make his case for his program's inclusion in the Big 12.

Various Big 12 presidents and athletic directors are poised to have a meeting on Monday to discuss the move with 12 of the 16 schools in the conference needing to vote for the move. But why would the move be a good one for UConn?

3 reasons why UConn to Big 12 is a perfect conference realignment move

#3. Adds Northeast market presence

The UConn Huskies have a huge Northeast market presence and commissioner Brett Yormark has long held the ambition to become a major presence in New York, which the move would accomplish.

The conference's media deal with Fox Sports and ESPN starts next year and the Huskies will reportedly not receive the same share, which would make the move easier to accept for rival schools.

#2. The move would give Huskies football time to improve

The UConn Huskies football team does not make many headlines as an elite side in the FBS, going 10-27 in four years as an independent after the program joined the Big East in 2020.

According to ESPN, the move for the football side would have to wait until 2031, allowing the Huskies time to invest in their football program to be ready for the high-profile move.

Therefore, the team would not require revenue sharing with the football team, which should make the move more palatable for the other programs.

#1. UConn brings basketball pedigree to the Big 12

While the Big 12 already has excellent basketball schools, the addition of the Huskies men's and women's basketball teams would supercharge the conference's basketball division.

Under legendary coach Geno Auriemma, the women's team has won 11 championships and the men's team under coach Dan Hurley has won the last two consecutive national championships.

The addition of the basketball division of the Huskies alone is worth the Big 12 presidents and athletic directors voting for the move. With commissioner Brett Yormark aggressively pursuing the Gonzaga Bulldogs early in his tenure, settling for the Huskies instead would be a no-brainer for the conference.

