4 super expensive cars owners by top college football coaches in 2024 ft. Nick Saban’s Ferrari Portofino M

Being a college football head coach comes with a lot of responsibilities. The world of college football is lively and ever evolving because of variety on the field and on the coaching staff.

The coaching staff of many teams hire some of the finest candidates, who are also paid handsomely, in fact, in almost every stats, coaches earn over millions. Therefore, it is not surprising when they flaunt their wealth by investing in luxurious properties and swanky cars.

On that note, let's take a look at four college football coaches who drive shiny wheels.

#1 Nick Saban's Ferrari Portofino M Class

The former head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide has been investing his money in real estate and car dealerships for many years. Hence, it goes without saying that the seven-time national champion will own impressive and high-end cars.

The Ferrari Portofino M Class is the most expensive vehicle in his collection and one of his most prized possessions. The red and shiny car only goes on rides on Wednesdays when it’s bright and sunny outside. The average price of this car is $246,193 as per Kelly Blue Brook.

#2 Deion Sanders's Ford F-650

Prime Time Deion Sanders is popular for his extravagant style and love for everything that exhibits opulence. Therefore, the wheels that he drives are high-performing and iconic, just like his professional sports career.

From stylish sports cars to robust trucks, one can find a variety of vehicles that are expensive. He bought a custom Ford F-650 super truck and added his touch to it. The standard model costs about $150,000.

#3 Lane Kiffin's Rolls Royce Phantom

The Ole Miss' head coach, Lane Kiffin drives a car that is the epitome of luxury. He opted for a Rolls Royce Phantom, which is seen as the ultimate symbol of luxury and sophistication by many. As per Motor Trend, the average starting price of this car is $550,000.

Several pictures of Kiffin, his car, and Ole Miss recruit have made the rounds on the internet, where each student athlete admired the beauty of his ride.

#4 Mike Norvell's Polaris Slingshot

The LSU Tigers’ head coach Mike Norvell rides a Polaris Slingshot, which shows his desire to set himself apart. Polaris Slingshots are neither cars nor bikes, they come under the category of autocycles and hence have a unique build and structure.

The average price of this “autocycle” is $21,999, as per the official website of the company.

