3 college football coaches who own super luxurious multi-million dollar mansions ft. Nick Saban

The college football is a world full of enthusiasm and entertainment. Some believe that it is much more amusing than the National Football League because of new surprises, more variety, and different types of student-athletes from all over the country. But when it comes to the fiscal pleasures of college sports, franchises and head coaches are the real winners.

Veteran and highly qualified coaches are hired to train students. Many coaches earn more than a million, and even assistant coaches can bag lucrative contracts. That is why in almost every state in the US college football and basketball, coaches are some of the highest-paid public employees.

Take a look at 3 college football coaches who own multi-million-worth houses

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 Nick Saban

The former Alabama head coach retired in January 2024 and headed to Florida to a multi-million dollar mansion that he bought in 2023. As per USA Today, Saban bought a luxurious mansion that has six bedrooms in Jupiter Island under an LLC named At High Tide in April 2023 for $17.5 million.

Expand Tweet

The house was initially listed for $21.5 million and was built in 1992 and is 6,200-square-foot. Polished marble floors, a floating staircase, floor-to-ceiling glass walls, a dock, and a boat lift increase the opulence of the house.

A lush growth of palm trees and other types of flora covers the house, making an interesting contrast to the house, which is an ode to contemporary architecture.

#2 Steve Sarkisian

The Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian purchased a contempo-style, 6,250-square-foot house in Austin’s Westlake area for $7.5 million in 2022 as per San Antonio Real Estate. Sarkisian was hired as the Longhorns’ head coach in January 2021 after previously serving as an offensive coordinator at Alabama.

Steve Sarkisian’s house

The house has an open floor plan, a floating staircase, a kitchen with an island and an infinity pool and was constructed by Austin homebuilder Michael Lamendola.

Despite the house being a near-perfect family home, Steve and his wife, Loreal, decided to put it on the market for $5.8 million because Austin’s residential market had crashed at that time.

#3 Deion Sanders

The dual sports phenom, who is now the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, owns many luxurious properties throughout the country. He owns five houses in Texas, three apartments in New York, and seven villas in California.

To top it off, Sander's sons gifted him a mansion near Boulder, Colorado making it another real estate property on his long list.

Expand Tweet

Coach Prime's Colorado mansion was listed for $3.97 million but it is unclear how much his sons paid for it. The mansion boasts a pool, workout room, and a climate-controlled wine room, apart from other luxurious amenities.

Expand Tweet

Which house is your favorite? Let us know in the comments.