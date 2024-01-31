$45,000,000 worth Deion Sanders opens up about getting hair transplant done - “I call it restore”

Deion Sanders seems to be trying to turn back the clock, as the media darling coach opened up about his hair transplant. The transplant is a collaboration with the specialized company Restore. Coach Prime was asked the name of the procedure that is used to transplant hair follicles without leaving any large scars, to which Sanders replied:

"I call it Restore... I'm dead serious I thought it was called restore"

According to a statement by Restore, the procedure is called FUE, which stands for follicular unit extraction.

The video shows a before and after of Prime's hair, showing a significant amount of regrowth from a completely bald Deion Sanders from a few years ago.

Deion Sanders' net worth: $45,000,000

According to a Business Insider article from October 2023, Coach Prime was valued at $45 million. The bulk of that net worth came from his days playing football in the NFL. Deion Sanders also played professional baseball, most notably with the Atlanta Braves with whom he reached the World Series once.

Baseball Cube computed the amount of money he earned, which is estimated to be roughly $13 million for his career. His rookie contract with the Atlanta Falcons was worth $5 million for five years, and he earned around $1.1 million for his sole season with the San Francisco 49ers.

He made the bulk of his fortune with the Cowboys, earning $34,983,999 in a seven-year deal with the Cowboys, including a $11.9 million signing bonus. Four years later, he signed a renewal with the Cowboys for $51.5 million for five years with a $2.5 million signing bonus. However, he left before the completion of the contract.