$45M worth Nick Saban's final discussion with Alabama football revealed: "He started stumbling a little bit"

Nick Saban is considered one of the greatest coaches ever to exist in the world of college football. His career spanned 28 years, 17 of which he spent at Alabama.

After losing to Michigan in a 27-20 showdown on Jan. 1, during the Rose Bowl matchup, Saban, who has a net worth of $45M (according to celebrity net worth) announced his decision to retire.

This left many fans worried about the program's future, as it's not easy to match Saban's level of excellence. The former Alabama coach secured six national championships and nine SEC titles during his time with the program.

During the latest episode of "The Tides that Bind" documentary, Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne shared what it was like to hear Saban share the major news.

"I said to Coach Saban, ‘If you start talking about offseason workouts and academics and priorities, then I’m going to disappear out of the back of the room,' nobody knows I was going to be there. But I said, ‘If you start doing the retirement speech, that’s when the plan starts going into place.'"

Jeff Springer, the associate AD of equipment operations, thought, “It seemed like a normal day,” until he heard Saban stumble towards the end of his speech.

“When Coach Saban first got on stage, he was having his normal conversations like we were getting ready to go fight for another championship,” said HaHa Clinton-Dix, a director of player development.

“Towards the end of the conversations in this meeting, he started stumbling a little bit. Like started getting kind of teary-eyed. You can feel the energy change in the room.”

FCC urged to fine Nick Saban for profanity on College GameDay

After announcing their retirement, fans were thrilled to see Nick Saban as a full-time guest on ESPN's College GameDay. They got to see his witty and light demeanor, something he never exhibited as much during his head coaching years.

"Nick Saban said the word sh*t twice, b*tch once and something else I can’t remember,” the complaint, obtained by AL.com via a Freedom of Information Act request to the FCC, read in part.

“I tune (in) to gain knowledge and insight on college football, not to have profanity stuffed in my face by a former coach trying to be funny. It will continue until you (fine) them a million dollars or more. Chinchy fines accomplish nothing."

While the viewer demanded a fine of around $1,000,000, the report revealed that Nick Saban did not receive any such penalty.

