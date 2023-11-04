$5,000,000 worth ex Florida Gators' star QB Tim Tebow was once allegedly dumped by Miss Universe Olivia Culpo for not having s*x with her

Tim Tebow was a big name in the college football world at one point. The former Florida Gators quarterback enjoyed all the perks of being a star professional athlete, including dating Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo, but that is where the story turns bizarre.

Tebow and Culpo were in a brief relationship in 2015 when the then-28-year-old QB said goodbye to the football field after being released by the Philadelphia Eagles. But the couple allegedly ended things due to one reason: Tebow wouldn't have sex with his lady love.

So why did Tim Tebow decide to hold off on sex while dating Olivia Culpo that he didn't relent even when she decided to end things with him?

When Tim Tebow got dumped by Olivia Culpo for not having sex

Tebow, who won two national titles with the Florida Gators in 2006 and 2008, dated Olivia Culpo for two months in 2015. All was going well between the couple, but then Culpo ended things with the football star.

The reason was that he refused to have sex with her at any point during the relationship. Reports at the time suggested that the $5 million worth Tim Tebow used to write love letters to Culpo, but she just couldn't wrap her head around the no-sex thing.

A New York Daily News source close to Culpo was quoted as saying at the time:

''She had to break up with him because she just couldn't handle it. He still hits her up, but she just can't deal with the sex thing. He's pretty adamant about it, I guess.''

But why such a stance? The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner comes from a devout Christian family and wanted to hold off on sex till he got married.

What is Tim Tebow up to now?

Tim Tebow in 2023. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

Tebow married his girlfriend Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in 2020 and has settled into a life away from the rigors of a football player. He has been a college football analyst with ESPN since 2013 and did his first broadcast during the 2014 BCS national championship game. He also dabbled into the world of baseball as a minor league player.

Tebow is currently a college football analyst for the SEC Network's "SEC Nation." The show heads to Oxford in Week 10, as the Texas A&M Aggies (5-3, 3-2 SEC) take on No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels (7-1, 4-1 SEC).