5 best LSU vs. Alabama memes you can’t miss ahead of Week 10 showdown

College football week 10 action has thrown up a great tie when the Alabama Crimson Tide host the LSU Tigers in Tuscaloosa.

Last year, the Tigers narrowly won the clash 32-31 in Baton Rogue contributing to Nick Saban's side not making it to the college football playoffs. This is a grudge match.

The Tigers have the nation's top-scoring offense averaging 47.4 points a game. Meanwhile, the Tide are on a seven-match winning streak since their loss to the Texas Longhorns.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Tide were ranked No. 8 in the latest CFP polls against the Tigers No. 14 ranking. This game will likely decide the fate of the team that makes it to the conference championship game as well.

CFB fans took to social media to prepare for the epic matchup with hilarious memes.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The LSU-Alabama rivalry has deep modern roots

Alabama coach Nick Saban coached the LSU Tigers to a national championship in 2003 before leaving for his NFL stint with the Miami Dolphins.

Additionally, current Crimson Tide offensive coordinator, Tommy Rees played quarterback for LSU coach Brian Kelly. At that time, Kelly was the coach of Notre Dame who also gave him his first coaching position.

During their respective weekly news conferences, Kelly and Saban both spoke about the Rees situation.

“We’ve got a deep connection relative to a player-coach relationship and then a respect for him as a coach and what he’s done in this profession at an early age,” Kelly said. “He’s (Rees) a competitor. He always was as a player. You can see that as a coordinator. His teams are going to be physical.”

Saban shut down any rumors about Rees changing his offensive schemes for this game due to his prior relationship with Brian Kelly.

“Tommy works hard and tries to do the best he can to help our players play well in the game,” Saban said. “I don’t think in these kinds of games you want to sort of try to — I don’t know what you would call it — do a lot of new stuff because the players need to have confidence in what you’re doing. They gain confidence in doing that through cumulative reps throughout the season."

LSU coach Brian Kelly was insistent in his weekly news conference about the future of this particular rivalry game against Bama.

“I think we’re gonna have a say in what that scheduling looks like in terms of Alabama vs LSU. I think Commissioner Sankey has given us the opportunity to talk about the team or teams that we want to keep on our schedule,” Kelly said. “Each school has those natural rivalries and when talking with Scott Woodward our AD, he and I both would be in agreement that LSU-Alabama is a game we would like to see played every year.”

LSU fans will always feel as if Nick Saban betrayed them by joining a fellow SEC program. It certainly helped in making the Alabama Crimson Tide a football powerhouse which will only add spice to an already epic matchup.