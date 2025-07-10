5 best offensive playbooks in EA Sports College Football 26 ft. Houston

EA Sports released College Football 26 to everyone on Thursday. Starting at Noon ET, the game will be available for anyone to buy it on PlayStation or Xbox. However, some players have had access to the game since Monday. Anyone who purchased the deluxe edition or MVP bundle got three days of early access to the game.
As a result, some players have already put many hours into the game, experimenting with different teams and their playbooks. Here is a look at five of the best offensive playbooks in College Football 26.
Best offensive playbooks in EA College Football 26
#1 Houston
Players who are most interested in focusing on the passing game should consider playing as the Houston Cougars in CFB 26. This team's playbook focuses on short to medium passing plays but also has some deep plays for desperate situations. This is not a playbook players should consider using if they want a balanced offense. Rushing is not used often with the Cougars in CFB 26.
#2 Oregon
If players want to use a balanced offense, there are few better options in the game than Oregon. Like in real life, the Ducks in CFB 26 use a balanced offense that utilizes both the passing the rushing game nearly equally.
This playbook includes a huge number of formations, both for passing and rushing plays. It includes many options to keep the defense using, including screens, short passes, vertical passes, curls and outside runs.
#3 Rice
Rice is not a team most players will think to use when they launch College Football 26 for the first time. However, if they do not try them out, they will miss out on one of the best RPO playbooks in the game. This is largely because Rice primarily uses Pistol and Shotgun formations, allowing the player to make adjustments on nearly every play.
#4 Georgia Tech
Players who prefer to rush the ball should consider playing as Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets' playbook uses a plethora of rushing plays designed to wear down its opponent's defense. Georgia Tech uses the halfback and quarterback for rushing plays.
#5 Iowa
Iowa is an interesting option because it allows players to use a pro-style playbook. It puts a lot of emphasis on Shotgun formations, which leads to rushing plays most of the time. However, there are still plenty of plays that allow the player to get the ball downfield with a deep throw.