5 best photos of Blake Corum and GF Makiah Shipp that gave CFB fans diehard couple goals

Blake Corum might not be the tallest guy on the field at 5-foot-8, but don't let that fool you. Even though he’s a little stout, he's a powerhouse, packing over 200 pounds of muscle and lightning-fast speed. That has definitely made him a force to be reckoned with in the 2024 NFL draft class.

Off the field, he's got another win with his girlfriend Makiah Shipp. The couple has been dating since 2022. They're not big on social media public displays of affection, but now and then, they'll share some sweet snaps together. Here are their five best pics. They're total couple goals.

The first post

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

As declared by the lovebirds themselves, they started dating at the beginning of 2022. Then, Shipp posted a picture of themselves on March 5. This was their first social media post together. It was evident in the post that they are an adventurous couple. They were out hitting the waves on a Jet Ski.

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

"4lifers🤞🏾,” she wrote in the caption.

Blake Corum and Makiah Shipp

A lovely presence at the game

Even though Makiah Shiupp has a limited presence online, that doesn’t stop her from showing support for her boyfriend. During the season, Shipp showed up on the sidelines to support Corum at Michigan Stadium. She shared a snap of themselves on the sidelines. She wore a customized denim jacket over her yellow hoodie. The jacket had Corum’s name and face embroidered on it.

“Gameday from your favs💛,” she wrote.

Blake Corum and Makiah Shipp

Praying together

Blake Corum and Makiah Shipp don't just go to adventurous places together; they also worship together. They went to Little Caesars Arena together.

"A partner to praise God with>>” she captioned.

Blake Corum and Makiah Shipp

Witnessing Rose Bowl win

During the 2024 Rose Bowl, when Michigan pulled off a thrilling 27–20 win after Blake Corum's amazing 17-yard touchdown run in overtime, Makiah Shipp was right there by his side cheering him on. And as soon as the game ended, they shared a kiss on the sidelines, soaking in the victorious moment together.

Blake Corum and Makiah Shipp

The light of his life

Despite his busy schedule, Blake Corum takes time to cherish his partner. He posted two pictures of them together and wrote a beautiful caption with it.

“The light of my life💛,” he captioned.

Blake Corum and Makiah Shipp

Read more: Blake Corum’s sister hypes up former Michigan RB ahead of NFL combine - “Almost that time”

Which was your favorite picture of them together? Let us know below in the comments section.

Also read: Blake Corum’s GF spoils former Michigan RB with unique fruit bouquet - “Thanks my love”