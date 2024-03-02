Blake Corum became a household name for the Michigan Wolverines and then in the entire college football world. The running back was an integral part of Jim Harbaugh's system in Ann Arbor, playing a pivotal role in the team's success. He also helped the Wolverines win their first national title since 1997.

After achieving all that, Corum is in Indianapolis for the 2024 NFL scouting combine. He received hype from his sister Starr Corum, who took to Instagram to share a message just ahead of her brother’s day to show his skills.

Starr shared a snap of herself following the combine broadcast, telling the former Wolverine that it was his time to shine.

“Almost that time,” Starr wrote in her IG story, tagging her older brother.

Starr Corum shared this on her IG story.

Blake is the oldest of the four kids of former NFL player James Corum and his wife Christin Corum. His three siblings are his sisters Skye, Rainn and Starr Corum. The whole family will be watching him carry forward his father's legacy and make a name for himself at the professional level, just like he did in college.

Corum is one of the top prospects in this draft class. While his individual performances have been stellar, winning the national title put a stamp of authority on his name before he steps into the NFL.

Blake Corum and the magical 2023 season for the Michigan Wolverines

Blake Corum couldn't match his stats from the 2022 season, but he created enough magic on the field to cement his legendary status in Ann Arbor.

The running back carried the ball 258 times in the 2023 season, gaining 1,245 rushing yards. While it is lower than his career high of 1,463 rushing yards the previous year, it was still pretty impressive for the position.

The 23-year-old found the end zone 27 times in the season, becoming one of the highest point-getters on the team. Jim Harbaugh relied on his expertise in finding a hole in every defense to get out of crunch situations.

The Wolverines lifted the national title after two-and-a-half decades, beating the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Washington Huskies in the playoffs.

Corum might have to wait for the second or the third round to get the draft call. But wherever he goes, he will be an asset like no other.

