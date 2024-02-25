Former Michigan running back Blake Corum has been enjoying 2024 like no one else. After winning the national championship with the Wolverines under Jim Harbaugh, the 23-year-old has been making the most of his deserved time off.

Corum has been spending loving moments with his girlfriend and University of Michigan alum, Makiah Shipp. Yesterday, Corum shared a picture of a unique gift from Shipp: a fruit bouquet. He captioned his story:

"Thanks my love ❤️"

Screenshot via Instagram

The basket had all kinds of fruit ranging from pear, strawberry, pineapple, etc. It looks like the talented RB is working on his fitness and eating healthy, with the NFL Combine and 2024 NFL Draft coming up.

Blake Corum finds support from his girlfriend, Makiah Shipp, during the award ceremony

Blake Corum has already made his mark on college football history, winning the national championship with the Michigan Wolverines in January. He is presently regarded as a top prospect in the 2024 NFL draft.

Adding another feather to his cap, Corum emerged as a finalist for the prestigious Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award, a celebration of exceptional leadership.

The star-studded ceremony, scheduled for Thursday night in Frisco, Texas, drew luminaries from the college football universe, including Corum's steadfast supporter, girlfriend Makiah Shipp.

Shipp's presence at the gala was captured in an Instagram story shared by Corum.

Screenshot via Instagram

Although the award went to Virginia Cavaliers running back Mike Hollins, acknowledged for overcoming adversity and exemplifying leadership, Corum's journey and achievements can't be overlooked.

