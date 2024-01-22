$928,000 NIL-valued Blake Corum backs GF Makiah Shipp as UMich alum kicks off book tour for Show and Tell

Michigan running back Blake Corum and girlfriend Makiah Shipp are hitting the couple goals frequently. The pair once again made it to the headlines, but this time, it's Shipp who's the star rather than the Wolverines All-American athlete.

The University of Michigan alum Shipp is about to kick off the second part of her tour for her first children's book "Makiah's Show and Tell."

Shipp announced the same through a video post on Instagram, which she captioned:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"Makiah’s Show and Tell: The Book Tour Part 2 ☺️"

Have a look:

Showing solidarity with Shipp's latest venture in the academic world, the $928,000 On3 NIL-valued running back reposted the video on his Instagram stories and backed her for success. He asked his fans to show love to the book tour:

"Don't miss out on Makiah Show & Tell Tour part 2!! Email in her Bio!!"

Screenshot via Instagram

As part of the book tour, Shipp will be visiting schools in and around Michigan, sharing her book and teaching young minds about embracing their identity.

Also read: $928,000 NIL-valued Blake Corum spoils GF Makiah Shipp with love-filled presents

Makiah Shipp is the proudest girlfriend in the world

It has been a dream season for Blake Corum. The Michigan Wolverines' triumphant national championship win against the Washington Huskies moved Corum's girlfriend, who couldn't contain her pride.

After Corum played a pivotal role in ending the team's two-and-a-half-decade-long championship drought, Shipp took to Instagram to express her joy, sharing a photo with the caption:

"Proudest girlfriend in the world!"

Screenshot via Instagram

Earlier in the day, Shipp displayed a fan-girl moment wearing a custom-made Michigan-themed denim jacket. The vibrant blue jacket featured the "Michigan vs. Everybody" rallying cry and celebrated Corum's achievement as the "touchdown king."

Also read: WATCH: Michigan RB Blake Corum’s GF Makiah Shipp shows off stunning customized jacket for natty championship game