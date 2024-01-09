WATCH: Michigan RB Blake Corum’s GF Makiah Shipp shows off stunning customized jacket for natty championship game

Blake Corum and the Michigan Wolverines are primed for the national championship game. According to Corum, the team is eager and determined to win the Natty this season. Especially the running back himself, who is playing his final game for the Wolverines before moving to the NFL.

On such a big day, Corum would need all the support he could get from his loved ones. And his girlfriend, Makiah Shipp, attended to support him. Shipp took to Instagram to show off a Michigan-themed customized jacket before the natty national championship game.

Here is the customized jacket the Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum's girlfriend, Makiah Shipp, showed off before the game against the Washington Huskies.

“And she does it again @dcccustomcreations,” Shipp wrote in the Instagram story.

The blue denim jacket contained a lot of messages of support for Shipp’s boyfriend, Corum, and the Wolverines. On one side, the slogan "Michigan vs. Everyone" is inscribed in large letters, coupled with the phrase "touchdown king." The jacket was designed by DCC Custom Creations, a 'very black and very proud' business venture, according to their Instagram profile.

Shipp is an activist and has been quite open about her relationship with Blake Corum on social media. She once shared a series of adorable snaps of the couple with the fans. The couple has been dating since early 2022.

The Blake Corum legacy

Blake Corum is in his final year as a college football player and will be taking a step up to the NFL in the upcoming draft. But his legacy at Ann Arbor would always be second to none.

He decided against going to the NFL last year and returned to Michigan to build his legacy. And a national championship title would be just what is missing in doing just that.

Corum also chose a peculiar outfit for his pregame fit on Monday. He walked into the last game of his college career in blue jeans, a loose white t-shirt, a belt with a vividly large buckle, a presumably diamond-encrusted chain, and a cowboy hat. He was surely ready for the rodeo.

