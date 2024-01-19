$928,000 NIL-valued Blake Corum spoils GF Makiah Shipp with love-filled presents as former Michigan RB gets in early-Valentine spirit

Blake Corum, with an NIL value of $928,000, emerged as the 2023 national champion in his final year of college football with the Michigan Wolverines. Throughout his incredible collegiate journey, his girlfriend, Makiah Shipp, has been a constant motivator and pillar of support.

Corum and Shipp started dating in 2022. They kept a low profile on social media about their relationship. But Shipp started going viral after Corum's recent natty win, beating the Washinton Huskies. Shipp recently gave fans a sneak peek of Corum's romantic side.

Blake Corum's girlfriend posted a story on Instagram where two beautiful bouquets were placed near each other. One was a bouquet of roses, while the other was a creatively thought-out bouquet of strawberries.

Shipp accompanied the post with a caption indicating that it was a gift from Corum who seems to be getting into the Valentine mood early.

"@blake_corum24 I love you", Makiah wrote while tagging the former Michigan RB.

Makiah Shipp Instagram story screenshot (Credits: Makiah Shipp's Instagram)

Despite being dating since 2022, Corum and Shipp seem to share a strong romantic bond.

During Michigan's CFP championship game, Shipp wore a custom denim jacket to show her support for her boyfriend's team. The jacket had 'Michigan vs Everybody' scribbled on it along with the Rose Bowl and Big Ten logos, indicating Michigan's title victory in both games.

Furthermore, Shipp also had a special tribute to her boyfriend on the customized jacket.

It had the phrase 'touchdown king' inscribed on it, indicating Corum's incredible 2023 campaign and numbers. The young RB ended his final collegiate season with 1,245 rushing yards and 27 rushing touchdowns and declared for the 2024 NFL draft.

Who is Blake Corum's girlfriend, Makiah Shipp?

Born and raised in Michigan, Makiah Shipp is a social justice advocate and youth activist. She attended Detroit Edition Public School Academy. She earned a scholarship to study at the University of Michigan with a research internship in 2019 for the U-M School of Education.

This year, Makiah Shipp is set to receive her bachelor's degree in Public Policy Analysis. Having come out of a difficult childhood and being raised by a handicapped single mother, Shipp will become the first member of her family to graduate from college.

