Blake Corum landing spots: 5 RB-needy teams who should pursue Michigan’s star RB in 2024 NFL Draft

Blake Corum is one of the best running backs in college football. As a result, he's projected to be one of the first running backs off the board in the NFL Draft, but a first-round selection is unlikely.

Nevertheless, he should be a valued member of his next team. He's a running back, which means that the fact that he's a senior in college and older than some other prospects is less damaging to his stock, and he could be a valuable player over the next few seasons.

Where Blake Corum could go in the NFL

5) Carolina Panthers

Chuba Hubbard developed into a lead back for the Carolina Panthers this year, and he was solid in that role.

He needs a good backup. The Miles Sanders experiment did not work out, and the Panthers need to surround Bryce Young with competent players. If they cut or trade Sanders, the backup position will become open for a better and cheaper option like Blake Corum.

4) Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills finally found a running game with Jared Cook, but they need a dependable back to take some of the workload off of Cook and provide a burst.

That's exactly what Corum can do, and he'd perhaps stick around longer than Cook with a rookie contract making him a cheap and desirable back for Buffalo.

3) New England Patriots

Rhamondre Stevenson will be back for the New England Patriots, but Ezekiel Elliott is a free agent.

That means they need someone to play, and they could always upgrade with a rookie in the middle rounds like Corum. The Michigan standout could come in with a rookie QB and form a dynamic duo for years to come in Foxboro.

It's a new era there, so it could very well be time for them to make a move like this.

2) Tennessee Titans

Derrick Henry isn't coming back, and Tyjae Spears isn't a player that negates the need for a move in the backfield.

Spears showed that he could be fine as a backup, so why not add someone like Corum to be the starter and keep the roles as they were? That would also save them a tremendous amount of money and give Will Levis another weapon on the offensive side of the ball.

1) Minnesota Vikings

Neither Ty'Son Chandler or Alexander Mattison impressed all that much in 2023 and 2024.

The Minnesota Vikings will likely be reshaping their offense in the coming season, so why not add a young, vibrant running back to the mix? Corum is a strong back and would allow the offense to be multi-dimensional and allow their next QB to thrive.