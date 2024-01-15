$928,000 NIL-valued Blake Corum’s GF Makiah Shipp marks her presence as Michigan gets celebrated after bagging national championship

Michigan running back Blake Corum is living the life, especially after defeating the Washington Huskies 34-13 to bag the Wolverines' first national championship since 1997.

Corum has also been in the news this season for his relationship with Makiah Shipp, a social justice activist and author. Shipp posted a story on Instagram on Saturday night, marking her presence as the national champions were honored at the Crisler Arena, which hosts Michigan's college basketball games.

Shipp's post featured the big screen displaying the winning moment from Jan. 8, when coach Jim Harbaugh's team won the national title. Have a look:

Shipp has supported Blake Corum, who has an On3 NIL valuation of $928,000, from the stands in the 2023 season. She was also at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, for the College Football Playoff semifinal, where Michigan beat Alabama 27-20.

The couple later uploaded postgame pics on Instagram:

Makiah Shipp couldn't be more proud of Blake Corum

Corum emerged as the hero in the CFP national championship game, leading No. 1 Michigan to a convincing victory over the No. 2 Washington Huskies in Houston. Shortly after the triumph, Corum's girlfriend, Makiah Shipp, took to Instagram to express her immense pride.

Sharing a photo with Corum on her Instagram story, Shipp wrote:

"Proudest girlfriend in the world."

Makiah Shipp, 21, showed her support for Michigan in the title game with a custom-made denim jacket. It featured the slogan "Michigan vs. Everybody" and highlighted Corum's role as the "touchdown king." The stylish display of fandom from Shipp set her a level apart.

Shipp is a notable youth advocate, political activist and social justice champion. As a graduate of the University of Michigan School of Education, she balanced her academic pursuits with a podcast and a substantial following on social media. She published her first children's book "Makiah's Show and Tell" in February 2023.

