PHOTOS: 5 times Michigan RB Blake Corum and GF Makiah Shipp set couple goals

Michigan running back Blake Corum will be crucial for Jim Harbaugh against Washington in the most important game of the 2023 college football season - the national championship.

Needing all the support he can get, there's one person that Corum can count on - his girlfriend Makia Shipp. The couple has been a hit in front of the camera during the ongoing season.

Here's a look at the five times Blake Corum and Makia Shipp set relationship goals.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

#1 Rose Bowl

Shipp posed with Blake after the Wolverines defeated the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide 27-20 in overtime in the Rose Bowl. This was a tough game for Michigan, with the mighty Nick Saban leading the charge for the Tide. Shipp was in attendance at the stadium in Pasadena, showing her love and support for the running back.

Also read: $858,000 worth Michigan RB Blake Corum shows gushes over Makiah Shipp ahead of Rose Bowl matchup - “I Won”

#2 Blake Corum and Makia Shipp celebrate boyfriend's day

Shipp had a special post for Wolverines fans on boyfriend's day as she spent the day out with the Wolverines running back. Posting a series of pictures with Corum, she set off some serious couple goals:

Image via Instagram

Image via Instagram

#3 Concert at Little Caesars Arena

Rocking an all-black leather outfit, Makiak Shipp posted a cute picture with Corum, who looked just as stylish in a chequered overshirt, which he coupled with a half-jacket and olive cargo pants. Shipp captioned the post:

"A partner to praise God with."

#4 Christmas Day, 2023

Blake Corum and Makia Shipp looked stunning in their Christmas Day outfits. Celebrating the festival just a week before the Rose Bowl game against Alabama, the couple's Instagram post was captioned:

"Merry xmas, circa 2009 @jcpenney"

#5 Gameday vs. Indiana Hoosiers

After the Wolverines crushed Indiana by 52-7 in their Week 7 matchup, Shipp posted a picture in a rather unconventional setting for a couple.

Present in the stands, Makia Shipp posed for the camera with the Michigan RB way behind her in the background. As for her outfit, it was a total fangirl moment for Shipp, who wore Blake Corum as an outfit. No, don't take it literally.

Shipp rocked a customized blue denim jacket with multiple patches of the Michigan logo, Corum and the couple kissing together in a sketch form, all present at the front. She captioned the post:

"Gameday from your favs💛 @dcccustomcreations on the jacket!"

Have a look yourself:

Wolverines fans will be hoping for more of such couple goals from Shipp and Corum, preferably after No. 1 Michigan beats No. 2 Washington to clinch the national championship.

Also read: $858,000 worth Michigan RB Blake Corum shows gushes over Makiah Shipp ahead of Rose Bowl matchup - “I Won”