On New Year's Day, the Michigan Wolverines will face the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Just a few days are left for the clash at the Rose Bowl, making the wait tense. However, star running back Blake Corum is instead gushing over his girlfriend Makiah Shipp.

The 858,000-valued has been dating Shipp since early 2022. The Michigan Wolverines RB recently shared her post on Instagram and dedicated a song to her in the background, expressing his love for her.

Credit: Blake Corum IG

The song he chose was I Won by Future ft. Kanye West. Released in 2014, the song is a part of Future’s album, Honest. And now Corum has chosen it to dedicate to his scholar-activist girlfriend.

This is not the first time that the couple has voiced their relationship. In October, Shipp shared pictures with her boyfriend on National Boyfriend Day, highlighting the off-field dimension of the RB's life.

The Wolverines will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl as they try to win their first national championship since 1997. And Corum sent a message to Alabama: the No.1 Michigan is coming to the matchup.

Blake Corum up for the Alabama challenge at the Rose Bowl

Blake Corum looks ready for the Alabama challenge. And for him, opinions about Michigan’s position going into the game do not matter. He sent a reminder to everybody watching that the Wolverines are coming into the game as the top dogs in the college football world.

"They flipped it from the jump, which is it’s fine; it’s all people’s opinions. We’re going into it, like I said last time, as the top dog. We love a good challenge, but we’re still the top dog. That’s how we’re going in," Corum said in a media interaction.

CFP Rose Bowl Michigan Football: Michigan running back Blake Corum listens during a welcome event for the team at Disneyland on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. Michigan is scheduled to play against Alabama on New Year's Day in the Rose Bowl, a semifinal in the College Football Playoff. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

The RB carried the ball 218 times this season, generating 1,028 rushing yards. He also scored a whopping 24 rushing touchdowns for the team. Can the star rusher continue his fine form for a last try at glory in college football?

