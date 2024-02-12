PHOTO: Michigan RB Blake Corum shares adorable selfie with GF Makiah Shipp during CFB offseason

Former Michigan star Blake Corum is savoring the offseason with his girlfriend, Makiah Shipp, by his side. The running back was crucial in securing the Wolverines' national championship win, ending the program's title drought since 1997.

Corum, relishing a well-deserved break, shared a delightful moment on his Instagram stories – a mirror selfie featuring the couple. In the snapshot, Corum, wearing a white T-shirt showcasing his tattooed arm, stood alongside Shipp, who radiated charm with her curly hairstyle. Have a look:

Screenshot via Instagram

Makiah Shipp is a huge Corum and Michigan fan, having been a steadfast supporter throughout the 2023 college football season.

Her gameday outfit for the national championship final against the Washington Huskies featured a custom-made denim jacket proudly displaying - the "Michigan vs. Everybody" rallying cry and Corum as the "touchdown king."

Blake Corum asks support for girlfriend Makiah Shipp

Former Michigan RB’s girlfriend, Makiah Shipp, is stepping into the spotlight with the second leg of her book tour for "Makiah's Show and Tell."

The University of Michigan alum and author recently announced the upcoming tour through a video on Instagram, spreading the word about her children's book.

In a show of support, Corum shared Shipp's video on his Instagram stories and encouraged fans to join the tour.

"Don't miss out on Makiah Show & Tell Tour part 2!! Email in her Bio!!" Corum wrote.

Screenshot via Instagram

Shipp's book tour is about promoting her work and engaging with young minds in schools around Michigan. The tour aims to inspire children to embrace their identity through the colorful and meaningful pages of "Makiah's Show and Tell."

After declaring for the 2024 NFL draft, Corum is eyeing the transition to the professional league, with speculation high surrounding potential landing spots. The Minnesota Vikings, possibly gearing up for a post-Kirk Cousins era, could benefit from drafting Corum to bolster their offense.

Do you see former Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum play once again under Jim Harbaugh at the Los Angeles Chargers? Leave your comments below.