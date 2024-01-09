Blake Corum’s GF Makiah Shipp declares herself “the proudest GF in the world” after Michigan RB bags National Championship

The Michigan Wolverines are the new national champions and Blake Corum was the hero of the night. He led the team to a rather easy win against the Washington Huskies in Houston, ending a two-and-a-half decades-long drought.

Just after Corum helped Michigan clinch the title, his girlfriend Makiah Shipp took to Instagram to share a photo with him. She declared herself the ‘proudest girlfriend in the world’ after the achievement.

“Proudest girlfriend in the world!” Shipp wrote in her IG story, tagging Corum.

Earlier in the day, she shared another photo of herself in a custom-made Michigan-themed denim jacket. The blue jacket had the slogan ‘Michigan vs Everybody' engraved along with the phrase ‘touchdown king.’

The University of Michigan School of Education student is a prominent youth advocate. She is also a political activist, especially in the realm of social justice. She also hosts a podcast and has a significant social media following.

The Blake Corum show

The team chose QB J.J McCarthy as the most valuable player of the Wolverines season in 2023. But the contributions of Corum cannot be undervalued at any cost.

The running back, playing his last ever college football game, ran for 134 yards in 21 carries and managed to score two rushing touchdowns. His number two Donovan Edwards also ran for 104 yards in just six carries and scored another two rushing touchdowns.

Together, they made sure that the offense was running smoothly and focused on their strengths. It paid off in the end, as the Wolverines won the CFP national championship game 36-13.

