WATCH: Michigan RB Blake Corum sweats it out in the gym for “NFL Draft Prep”, shortly after bagging natty

Blake Corum was an important cog of Michigan's national championship winning machine under Jim Harbaugh. The running back put up some great performances throughout the season to stamp his name in the elite category. Now he is preparing to fulfill his dream of playing in the NFL with the draft coming up in a couple of months.

Corum took to Instagram to reshare a video of him sweating it out in the gym to prepare for the big day. He was seen doing Bulgarian squats with a massive weight in the dumbbells. It was a part of the max effort day that the running back endures in his training leading up to the NFL Combine.

Here is the video of former Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum sweating it out in the gym, a month after winning the national title.

The original video was shared by physical trainer Pete Bommarito, who described the training regimen that Corum is going through.

“NFL Draft Prep!! Conjugate phase, Max Effort Day. 240lb Bulgarian Squat!!” the trainer wrote in his Instagram story, tagging Corum.

It isn't the first time that Corum has been seen undergoing intense training in the gym. The running back was earlier snapped training on the football field in preparation for the combine. His limits will be tested at the Combine soon, so every ounce of training counts when it comes to fulfilling his dreams of playing in the NFL.

Where will Blake Corum land in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Blake Corum has already established himself as an elite running back on the collegiate level. He might well be the first running back to get off the draft board this year. But where exactly will he be going?

While it is difficult to ascertain the exact destination at this point, there are plenty of teams who would do well by drafting him.

Blake Corum #2 of the Michigan Wolverines looks on during his speech during the Michigan Wolverines football National Championship celebration on January 13, 2024 at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings would most probably be reshaping their offense to prepare for a post Kirk Cousins era. They could be the team that drafts Corum to help Cousins in his twilight years, maybe a little better than their current options Ty’Son Chandler or Alexander Mattison. The New England Patriots are another team that might be undergoing a great overhaul.

Who will take the former Michigan running back? Do share your thoughts in the comments.