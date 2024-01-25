$928,000 NIL-valued Blake Corum backs Jim Harbaugh’s decision to leave Michigan and join Chargers as head coach

Michigan running back Blake Corum couldn't have asked for a better last season under coach Jim Harbaugh. Winning the national championship for the Wolverines after more than two decades of drought was the cherry on top moment for Harbaugh and his players.

The 60-year-old will be moving on to his next chapter in life, probably with a bit of nostalgia, too - coaching in the NFL from where he came back nine years ago to resurrect the Michigan football program. Harbaugh will take charge as the head coach of the LA Chargers in the 2024 NFL season.

Harbaugh's running back and one of the influential players in the Wolverines' run-up to clinching the national title, Blake Corum, has posted a video by Michigan football on his Instagram story, backing Harbaugh for his move to the Chargers.

Corum put two emojis to bid farewell to Harbaugh:

The $928,000 On3 NIL-valued Corum has also declared for the 2024 NFL draft alongside Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. It will be interesting to see if either of Harbaugh's starters will play under him once again.

Jim Harbaugh - LA Chargers move explained

Former Wolverines coach is making headlines following his departure from the Michigan football program to lead the LA Chargers in the NFL. It was a dream-come-true 15-0 season in 2023 and the first outright title for Michigan since 1948.

Harbaugh is set to return to the pro stage, a path he has considered in the past two offseasons. He has had a history of flirting with NFL opportunities, including talks with the Minnesota Vikings after the 2021 season and the Denver Broncos following the 2022 season, ultimately choosing to stay with Michigan.

However, after securing the national championship, Jim Harbaugh is now returning to coach the same team where he played in 1999 and 2000.

His decision to leave Michigan raises questions about his motivations, with speculation surrounding NCAA investigations into recruiting practices and the Wolverines' sign-stealing scandal.

Jim Harbaugh even faced two three-game suspensions during the 2023 season and seems to have prioritized the opportunity to coach in the NFL amid uncertainties about potential NCAA sanctions.

