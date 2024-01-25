NFL Rumors: Jim Harbaugh's Chargers hire could result in Colin Kaepernick's comeback

Jim Harbaugh's hire for the Los Angeles Chargers could mean big things for a certain former NFL star: Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick hasn't played since 2017 and has reportedly been aiming for an NFL comeback ever since he took a knee in the NFL.

Several teams have briefly shown some interest and he has worked out for teams before, but he hasn't been signed or really come close to it. The door seemed to be closing, but Harbaugh's return could change that.

Florio said via NBC Sports:

"Harbaugh drafted Kaepernick in 2011. Kaepernick became a star with Harbaugh as his coach. During the early days of Kaepernick’s collusion-fueled exile from the NFL, Harbaugh appeared on PFT Live and vowed that Kaepernick could deliver championships — plural — to an NFL team."

He's very fond of Kaepernick, and previously considered hiring him to work with quarterbacks at Minnesota when he was considered for that head coaching job:

Two years ago, Harbaugh (as PFT reported) was considering the possibility of bringing Kaepernick to Minnesota as the quarterbacks coach, if Harbaugh had been hired. It’s unknown whether Kaepernick, now 36, would have been (or now would be) willing to do that."

There's no telling what Harbaugh plans to do. He's only just been hired by LA, but the connection to the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is very real and could be his last shot at a return.

Will Colin Kaepernick be back with Jim Harbaugh?

Colin Kaepernick has been working towards an NFL return that seemed like it would never happen. He's much older now and hasn't played a snap of football in seven years. Nevertheless, he maintains an interest and works out.

Colin Kaepernick might join Jim Harbaugh

That means he could be brought on by the Los Angeles Chargers now that Jim Harbaugh is in town, but it remains unlikely. The Chargers are set with Justin Herbert, and they may not want to pursue outside options for backups.

It's a chance Kaepernick hasn't really had in a long time, though. It just remains to be seen if it will come to fruition.