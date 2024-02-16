Top 5 running backs in 2024 NFL Draft feat. Blake Corum

All teams are gearing up for the 2024 NFL Draft as the 2023 season draws to a close. The 32 NFL franchises hope to find prospects to help them win a Super Bowl. However, some teams might need a top-notch running back to maintain the balance of their offense.

Aside from dominating the game from the ground, the best backfield options, like Christian McCaffrey, can significantly impact the passing game. Teams can select from the impressive running back pool from distinguished college football programs for the upcoming season.

While the NFL draft is a hit-or-miss process, some can’t-miss rookie running backs are ready to make an impact. Therefore, here are the top five players from this promising draft class.

Who are the best running backs available in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Some late-round running backs make a splash in the NFL. Last season, fifth-round draft choice Kyren Williams had 1,144 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns for the Los Angeles Rams. Seventh-round pick Isiah Pacheco is instrumental in the Kansas City Chiefs’ path to victory in Super Bowl 58.

Therefore, some unheralded running backs can turn heads with his dazzling play during his rookie year. Conversely, based on what they’ve shown for their alma mater, these players are ready to dominate from day one.

#1 – Trey Benson

Benson is the best option for NFL teams looking for a running back who can bully opposing defenders. With his physical running style, the former Florida State standout uses his 220-pound frame to burst through the gaps and gain extra yards.

While he had fewer rushing yards in 2023 (905) than the previous season (990), he had five more rushing touchdowns with almost the same volume of attempts. He’s deceivingly fast for his size and challenging to bring down, primarily when he lowers his shoulders.

However, he had some injury concerns, especially his knee injury in 2020. Despite that concern, he can be a three-down back in the NFL due to his power and acceleration. It won’t be surprising if he will be the first running back called in the 2024 NFL Draft.

#2 – Blake Corum

It’s hard to ignore a running back with 27 rushing touchdowns in a season. Blake Corum achieved that in his final season with the Michigan Wolverines. He scored a touchdown in Michigan’s 15 regular season games, helping them complete a perfect season ending with a National Championship.

Corum has a massive frame for his size. While he isn’t among the taller running backs available in the 2024 NFL Draft, he uses it to hide behind his blockers before dashing through gaps.

His lower center of gravity allows him to maintain balance after absorbing hits. He also manifested his capability to block during passing plays, especially against the blitz.

Corum can elevate his game by improving as a pass-catcher. While coaches can guide that aspect, his consistency will have him selected in the earlier rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft.

#3 – Audric Estime

What a difference a year made for the former Notre Dame running back. While he had solid numbers during his sophomore season (920 yards, 11 touchdowns), he became a top-tier prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft after a magnificent junior year.

Estime used his upper body strength and nimble feet to collect 1,341 yards and 18 touchdowns as the Fighting Irish's full-fledged starter. He played better as Notre Dame’s season progressed, helping his team finish the season with a 10-3 record.

He can still improve as a pass-catcher beyond screens and quick throws. But his patience in letting his linemen establish the blocks could help his productivity in the NFL.

#4 – Jonathon Brooks

Brooks suffered an ACL tear late in the 2023 Texas Longhorns season. However, he already had 187 carries for 1,139 yards, and ten touchdowns by the time he got injured. That’s enough to make him one of the top running back options in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Pro football teams will closely monitor his health once the 2024 league year commences next month. But even if he might not be ready for action come training camp, passing on Brooks in the fourth or fifth round would be a mistake.

#5 – Bucky Irving

After transferring from Minnesota, Irving had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the Oregon Ducks. He also flashed his ability as a pass catcher with 413 receiving yards and two touchdowns in his final season at Oregon.

While he isn’t physically imposing, he uses his speed and elusiveness to make defenders miss. He has enough strength to escape solo tacklers and the versatility to be a threat during obvious passing plays.

However, fighting for extra yards isn’t his strong suit, making him more suitable as the second running back in the depth chart. Despite that limitation, he will likely be off the board in the third or fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.