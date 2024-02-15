5 CFB stars who had a special Valentine’s Day ft. Marvin Harrison Jr.

With the CFB offseason in full swing, Valentine's Day saw some of our favorite college stars on the field spend a romantic day with their loved ones. After working hard all season long, these football stars are making memories in their personal lives with their romantic partners to commemorate a day of love and romance.

This is how these five CFB stars spent their Valentine's Day with their loved ones.

5 CFB stars who had a special Valentine's Day

#1 Marvin Harrison Jr

Former Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. has declared for the 2024 NFL draft after spending three fantastic seasons with the Buckeyes. As Harrison prepares for the upcoming draft, he decided to take a day off on Valentine's Day and spend it with his girlfriend and Jamaican track & field star Charokee Young.

Harrison decided to go with an all-pink theme for February 14th and surprised Young with e heartwarming surprise. He gifted her a bouquet of roses along with a photo of themselves framed with red roses around the border. Marvin Harrison Jr. also accompanied this with heart-shaped balloons to make the day of romance one to remember.

Credits: Marvin Harrison Jr's Instagram

Charokee took to social media to share a post of herself posing with the gifts from her CFB boyfriend. She was also seen flaunting pink apparel to match the gifts given by Harrison. The former Ohio State WR also took to the comment section to profess his love for her with two heart-shaped emojis.

#2 Dillon Gabriel

After spending the past two seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners, quarterback Dillon Gabriel is heading to Oregon in the upcoming season for his final year of eligibility. The 23-year-old is one of the CFB stars who had Valentine's Day plans with his long-term romantic partner Zo Caswell.

Credits: Zo Caswell's Instagram

Dillon Gabriel kicked off 14th February by gifting his lady love a beautiful bouquet of red roses. Caswell was left in awe with his cute gesture by her quarterback boyfriend and shared it on her IG story with the caption reading "I Love You" while tagging Garbiel.

Credits: Zo Caswell's Instagram

The couple then ended their Valentine's Day plan with a romantic dinner together as Zo shared a hilarious photo of Gabriel impatiently munching on dessert before she could take a picture.

#3 Malachi Moore

Another CFB star who had an extravagant Valentine's Day is Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore. Moore is returning to play his final year of eligibility in Tuscaloosa this upcoming season thanks to the extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA for the Pandemic shortened campaign.

Malachi Moore decided to surprise his girlfriend Ana Gomez for Valentine's Day by planning a romantic date night out. Ana Gomez shared snaps of their date night on Instagram while also professing her love for the Alabama star.

Credits: Ana Gomez' Instagram

"Thank you for making everyday special...My Valentine. ily4L", Gomez captioned her story

#4 Cam Rising

Utah quarterback Cam Rising also planned out a unique way to spend Valentine's Day with his girlfriend Vivienne Williams. While other CFB stars went out on fancy dates, Rising and his girlfriend decided to attend the recent NBA game between the Lakers and the Utah Jazz.

Cam Rising shared a snap posing with his girlfriend Williams as the couple witnessed the Lakers secure a 138-122 win over the Jazz. The caption on Rising's Instagram story read:

Credits: Cam Rising's Instagram

"Valentines with Pookie.. And a Lakers win"

#5 Riley Leonard

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard also had a unique plan to celebrate Valentine's Day with his long-term girlfriend Molly Walding. The couple decided to spend the 14th of February on an adventure in the midst of nature. Leonard shared a hilarious photo of Walding posing with a Zebra that stopped by their car. The caption on the photo was even hilarious:

Credits: Riley Leonard's instagram

"Happy Valentine's Day to my love... and to some girl photobombing our picture", Leonard wrote

