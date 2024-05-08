5 college football stars who became famous actors ft. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Many college football players dream of advancing their careers to play professional sports after their time in college. However, playing professional football can be one of the most difficult careers to achieve.

For this reason, many college athletes need to keep their future options open, and that can include the entertainment industry. Here is a look at five famous actors who played college football.

4 college football coaches who hit the course at Regions Tradition Pro-Am ft. Nick Saban and Hugh Freeze

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 college football stars who became famous actors

Actor Ed O'Neil played linebacker in college

#5. Burt Reynolds

Before starring in movies like "Boogie Nights" and "Smokey and the Bandit," Burt Reynolds earned a scholarship to play football at Florida State University. Reynolds was a star running back for the Seminoles and earned his way to Florida State's 1977 Hall of Fame class.

Reynolds struggled to remain healthy after he suffered a knee injury that required surgery during his freshman season. His college football career ended in 1957, but injury concerns would keep Reynolds from ever going pro.

#4. Mark Harmon

"NCIS" star Mark Harmon played quarterback at UCLA for two seasons in 1972 and 1973. Harmon received offers from many top programs but ultimately chose UCLA.

He played in 11 games in 1972 and threw for 444 yards and seven touchdowns. He posted a similar statline during his final season in 1973 when he threw for 532 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games. UCLA finished 17-5 during his time as UCLA's starting quarterback, but he never went on to play in the NFL.

#3. Ed O'Neil

"Married... with Children" and "Modern Family" star Ed O'Neil had a long football career before switching to the entertainment industry. O'Neil played his college football at Penn State as a linebacker under Joe Paterno. He earned All-American honors for the undefeated Nittany Lions in 1973 and went on to be the eighth overall pick in the 1974 NFL draft by the Detroit Lions.

O'Neil played with the Lions for six seasons before becoming a member of the Green Bay Packers in 1980. He played just one season in Green Bay before starting his coaching career.

He spent time coaching at both the college and professional level while also coaching in Germany and Canada before retiring from football in 2014.

3 former Michigan stalwarts who attended Tom Brady's Netflix roast in California

#2. Bill Goldberg

WWE legend and actor Bill Goldberg played two seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs in 1987 and 1989. Goldberg was a defensive lineman for the Bulldogs and was picked by the Los Angeles Rams in the 11th round of the 1990 NFL draft.

Goldberg spent time with the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers during his NFL career and also played in the NFL Europe League. Goldberg didn't see much playing time at the pro level, and he decided to transition to wrestling and the entertainment industry in 1997. He has acted in "Universal Soldier: The Return" and "The Longest Yard."

#1. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the biggest names in entertainment as an actor and WWE superstar. The "Black Adam" actor played college football at Miami, where he was a member of the national championship team in 1991.

Johnson started just once in 39 appearances at defensive tackle with the Hurricanes and finished his college football career with 77 total tackles and 4.5 sacks.

In 1995, Johnson attempted to play professional football in the Canadian Football League after graduating from Miami but was cut early in the season. He then moved to professional wrestling and would later begin his acting career due to the success he found in wrestling.

Which famous actor do you think had the best college football career? Let us know in the comments below.

Top 5 college athletic programs in SEC conference ft. Alabama football

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback