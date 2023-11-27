5 greatest Heisman Trophy-winning QBs of all time ft. Roger Staubach, Joe Burrow and more

The Heisman Trophy is one of the greatest honors that a player can receive in college football. The award is given to the most outstanding player in college football every year.

At the time of writing, 38 of the previous 88 Heisman winners have been quarterbacks.

Since the signal-callers are an integral part of a team's offense, they are often credited with the award. Here, we look at the five greatest quarterbacks to win the Heisman.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Ranking 5 of the best Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks

#1. Roger Staubach

Former Navy quarterback Roger Staubach

Staubach won the Heisman Trophy in 1963, leading the Navy Midshipmen to a 9–1 regular season record and a final ranking of No. 2 in the nation. The quarterback completed 106 passes in 161 attempts for 1,474 yards and seven touchdowns. He also added eight rushing touchdowns on 156 attempts across ten games.

Staubach then played 11 seasons in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys from 1969 to 1979 and helped them win two Super Bowl titles.

#2. Joe Burrow

Burrow picked up the Heisman Trophy in 2019 after a stellar season with LSU. The signal caller threw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns on 402 passes. He also posted five rushing touchdowns in 15 games that season.

The Cincinnati Bengals later selected Burrow as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He led them to the Super Bowl in 2022 but lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the big game.

#3. Lamar Jackson

Jackson won the Heisman in 2016 while playing for the Louisville Cardinals. In the season that he won the award, the quarterback racked up 3,543 passing yards and 30 touchdowns. He also recorded 21 rushing touchdowns in 13 games.

Following an impressive collegiate career, the Baltimore Ravens picked Jackson in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft. He has already earned two Pro Bowl honors in the big league.

#4. Tim Tebow

Tebow clinched the Heisman Trophy in 2007 while playing for the Florida Gators. The quarterback finished the season with 3,132 yards and 29 touchdowns, with just six interceptions, and rushed for 828 yards and 22 scores.

Tebow had stints in the NFL with the Denver Broncos and New York Jets but never really managed to replicate his magic in the pro football league.

#5. Cam Newton

Newton won the Heisman Trophy in 2010 while playing for Auburn. In his only season with the Tigers, the quarterback racked up 2,854 yards and 30 touchdowns on 185 passes. He also recorded 20 rushing touchdowns in 14 games.

The Carolina Panthers selected Newton as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft. He led the Panthers to the Super Bowl in 2015 but lost to the Denver Broncos in the big game.