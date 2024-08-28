In any football game, whether in real life or in College Football 25, once the quarterback throws the ball, the catching style matters, because the farther the ball travels, the riskier it becomes for the offense. This makes every catch extremely important, just a few fumbles or sloppy catches can cost your team the game.

In video game terms, this means that when you're controlling your receivers, you need to choose the right type of catch to gain the most yards and avoid wasting time. In CFB 25, there are many ways to catch a pass, but some catching styles are more prone to mistakes than others. Here are the five least effective catching styles in the video game.

5 least useful catching styles in EA College Football 25

#5 One-Handed Catch

While flashy, one-handed catches are risky and often lead to fumbles, especially in heavy traffic. This play is more about style over substance and is not achievable even at a high level by most receivers in the game.

#4 Sideline Toe-Tap

Catching the ball in a risky position like the sideline, particularly when it leads to little to no gain in yards after the catch, is often not the best option in most situations. While it can be an impressive skill that can be used in dire scenarios, its situational nature renders it a dead option most of the time.

#3 Body Catch

This play limits the receiver's options and often leads to slow recoveries and short gains. It's usually done out of caution but isn't very efficient on the whole, often leading to fewer yards.

#2 Jump Catch

Jump catches can be performed sometimes and help the receiver snatch the ball out of the defender's reach, but they drain stamina and disrupt the receiver's stride. While in the air, the receiver may be at an advantage, but once they land they're shorthanded.

#1 Over-the-Shoulder

This catch works well for long passes, but for short passes it is not great. It often leads to immediate tackles and minimal yardage gains, making it a risky choice for plays close to the line of scrimmage.

