5 LSU Offensive and Defensive Coordinators Candidates ft. Blake Baker, Jim Leonhard and more

The LSU Tigers cleaned the house after a disappointing 2023 season. Head coach Brian Kelly fired several coaches, including defensive coordinator Matt House.

With House out, offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock accepted Notre Dame's offensive coordinator position.

With Kelly needing to hire two new coordinators, here are five names to look for.

Five potential people to be LSU's new coordinators

Let's look at two names running for the offensive coordinator role.

LSU offensive coordinator

#1, Cortez Hankton

Cortez Hankton is LSU's passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach and should be a front-runner for the Tigers' vacant offensive coordinator position.

Hankton joined LSU in 2022 and has helped the Tigers' offense be one of the best in the country. This past season, wide receiver Malik Nabers recorded 1,569 yards, while Brian Thomas Jr. recorded 17 touchdowns.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels also was named the Heisman after a phenomenal passing season.

Hankton was also the co-offensive coordinator for LSU's 35-31 ReliaQuest Bowl win over Wisconsin.

#2, Joe Sloan

LSU seems likely to stay in-house for their offensive coordinator role as they have two great options: Cortez Hankton and Joe Sloan.

Sloan is the current quarterbacks coach of the Tigers, joining the staff in 2022. He's been rumored to be an offensive coordinator very shortly, as he's also been praised as a great recruiter.

This past season, quarterback Jayden Daniels won the Heisman and had the best year of his collegiate career.

Sloan was also the co-offensive coordinator in the ReliaQuest Bowl and got praise from Kelly for their play-calling.

“The plays came down from the box. There was an input and I thought Joe and Cortez managed that end of it really well,” Kelly said. “And then we had great adjustments from our entire staff to be an efficient offense in this transition.”

LSU defensive coordinator candidates

#1, Blake Baker

Blake Baker is rumored to be the front-runner for the LSU Tigers' open defensive coordinator position.

Baker is the current Missouri Tigers' defensive coordinator, as he helped turn their defense around. In 2021, Missouri ranked 113th nationally in total defense, and in 2022 was 25th.

Blake Baker signed a new contract, making him one of the highest-paid coordinators in the SEC. So, LSU will have to give him a raise to entice him.

However, Baker has experience as he was the LSU's linebackers coach in 2021.

#2, Jim Leonhard

Jim Leonhard's name continuously gets mentioned for any vacant defensive coordinator position in college football.

Leonhard is considered one of the best defensive minds in college football and spent 2023 as an analyst with Illinois. He has also served as Wisconsin's defensive coordinator and interim head coach.

When Leonhard was in charge of the Badgers' defense, Wisconsin constantly ranked near the top in total defense.

It only seems like a matter of time until Leonhard becomes a defensive coordinator in college football again.

#3, Travis Williams

Travis Williams should be in the running for the open LSU Tigers defensive coordinator position.

Williams is the Arkansas Razorbacks defensive coordinator and was named a finalist for the Broyles Award, which is given annually to the nation's top assistant.

This past season, Williams helped turn around the Razorbacks defense. Arkansas ranked 124th in yards per play allowed in 2022, and in 2023, they ranked 75th. Meanwhile, the Razorbacks passing defense was dead-last in 2022 and in 2023, ranked 32nd.

LSU's passing defense was a big problem in 2023. So, adding Williams makes a lot of sense for the Tigers.