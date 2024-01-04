Is Jayden Daniels draft-eligible? LSU QB's years of eligibility explored

Jayden Daniels’ reputation in the college football landscape increased sporadically following his Heisman Trophy success. The quarterback has over the years established himself as one of the best in the position within the realm, starting at Arizona State before landing at LSU.

Daniels was in superb form for LSU during the 2023 college football season. He threw for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns with a passing efficiency of 208. He also rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns to cap the brilliant season at Baton Rouge.

With the Tigers ending their season with a victory in the ReliaQuest Bowl over Wisconsin, the quarterback's future has been a subject of discussion. Let's examine Jayden Daniels’ draft eligibility ahead of the 2024 event.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Is Jayden Daniels draft-eligible?

ReliaQuest Bowl - Wisconsin v LSU

Jayden Daniels became eligible for the NFL draft following the conclusion of the 2021 college football season with the Arizona State Sun Devils. However, the quarterback chose to transfer to LSU to continue his college football career in the Southeastern Conference.

Following the conclusion of the highly successful 2023 season, Daniels has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, marking the end of his journey in the landscape. The Heisman winner opted out of the ReliaQuest Bowl to begin his transition to the professional level. In a video released by the quarterback, he said:

“Coming to Louisiana from Arizona State was a whirlwind just because of how everything transpired. Transferring to LSU gave me a fresh start and a breath of fresh air.

“Year 1 was not without bumps and bruises, but we made the best of it. In Year 2, we took it up a notch. While we didn’t accomplish our ultimate goal, we did lay the foundation for the path to success.”

Daniels’ college football career with both the Sun Devils and the Tigers was a noteworthy one. He ended with an impressive 12,749 yards and 89 touchdowns in 55 games, while also rushing for a total of 3,307 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Jayden Daniels' draft projection

Florida v LSU

Jayden Daniels is expected to be one of the most coveted quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft following an astonishing season that got him loads of honors. Although he might not end up as the first-overall pick, he is still considered an early first-round pick in the draft.

Known for his dual-threat attributes, Daniels demonstrates a strong ability to create opportunities on the field while also boasting as a dangerous runner, with occasional flashes of creativity when throwing outside the pocket. His outstanding deep-ball accuracy makes him an admired prospect by many NFL teams.