Taulia Tagovailoa Transfer Portal: 5 landing spots for the Maryland QB feat. Michigan, Miami and more

Senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is the most recent player to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, as he announced he is exploring his options. He is in an interesting position, as he would need clearance from the NCAA to gain another season of eligibility to play in 2024.

He enters the NCAA Transfer Portal as the Big Ten all-time passing leader with 11,256 yards with the Maryland Terrapins after transferring from the Alabama Crimson Tide after one season.

He played very well in 2023 as he finished going 290-of-437 (66.4 completion percentage) for 3,377 yards with 25 passing touchdowns to 11 interceptions while adding 68 rushing attempts for 18 yards (0.3 yards per carry) with five rushing touchdowns.

What will be some potential landing spots for Tagovailoa in the transfer portal?

Taulia Tagovailoa Landing Spot #1: Miami Hurricanes

There have been reports surfacing that Tagovailoa would be interested in the Hurricanes quarterback position to be closer to his brother, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The current quarterback room is young for the Hurricanes, as Jacurri Brown is ready for his third season and has the most experience out of all Miami quarterbacks on the roster.

This would be a chance for Tagovailoa to help develop the younger quarterbacks while leading the way in the ACC in 2024.

#2: Michigan Wolverines

If the Michigan Wolverines win the 2024 National Championship Game over the Washington Huskies, it is more likely that JJ McCarthy will elect to enter the 2024 NFL draft.

This team has a lot of significant pieces that are leaving after the season and getting an experienced quarterback like Tagovailoa to be a bridge quarterback could be interesting for a potentially Jim Harbaugh-led program.

The skill positions of the players are there and this would be intriguing for the fact that he keeps the Wolverines in the upper echelon of teams in the Big Ten and NCAA.

#3: North Carolina Tar Heels

Tagovailoa has seen the success that Drake Maye had under center and that could be what he gets by joining the Tar Heels for 2024.

The team has had one of the best offenses in the nation, ranking 14th in passing yards per game. This offense is something that Tagovailoa could thrive in and really would help his numbers continue to grow as he gets ready for an NFL career in the 2025 draft.

#4: Iowa Hawkeyes

The conversation will be Spencer Petras coming off injury being a backup but I do not believe this is that big of an argument.

If the Hawkeyes can land one of the best passers in college football today, you do that every time.

After having one of the most miserable offensive seasons imaginable with punter Tory Taylor breaking the single-season record of punt yards, fixing the quarterback issue is critical and this would be doing that in a significant way.

#5: Kansas State Wildcats

After losing Will Howard in the transfer window, the 25th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats have an opening at the quarterback spot.

A few of their top receiving options are gone as tight end Ben Sinnott declared for the NFL draft already but this would help re-create offensive firepower for the Wildcats.

This is something that could help Kansas State get back on the map next season and this helps create more buzz around the program.

