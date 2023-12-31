"Haven't looked into transferring at all": Arch Manning shuts down transfer rumors with his candid response ahead of Sugar Bowl

Texas Longhorns freshman quarterback Arch Manning has been one of the potential candidates to enter the transfer portal, as he did not play much throughout the 2023 college football season. There has been speculation about him potentially transferring out of Texas and into a new program where he can be guaranteed a starting quarterback spot.

During the media availability for the Sugar Bowl ahead of the College Football Playoff semifinal game between the No. 3 Texas Longhorns and the No. 2 Washington Huskies, Arch Manning denied the reports of looking to transfer.

"Haven't looked into transferring at all," Manning said.

Manning has not put his name in the transfer portal throughout the 30-day window and could be the only returning quarterback, with Maalik Murphy moving to the Duke Blue Devils and Quinn Ewers entering the 2024 NFL draft a possibility.

It will be intriguing to see how things wind up for coach Steve Sarkisian's program in 2024 and beyond as the Longhorns head to the Southeastern Conference next season.

Can Arch Manning win the Texas Longhorns QB battle if Quinn Ewers returns?

If Quinn Ewers enters the 2024 NFL draft after the college football season ends, that automatically elevates Arch Manning to the starting quarterback for the 2024 college football season.

However, if Ewers decides to stay with the program instead of entering the draft pool this year, things in Texas will become a lot more interesting. Quinn Ewers has shown the ability to bring the Longhorns to this spot, and they have an unknown in Manning at this level.

Manning used 2023 as a redshirt season, as he has appeared in one game and went 2 of 5 for 30 passing yards. He would need to impress the coaching staff seriously during the offseason, as it is tough to imagine him starting in Week 1 next season if Ewers returns to the program.

However, there is also the possibility that Ewers enters the transfer portal. But this will be an unlikely scenario with the window for that to happen closing. Many things can happen between now and Week 1 of the 2024 college football season, and these types of situations typically shape themselves out.

