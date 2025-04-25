5 Michigan players to watch out for in Day 2 of 2025 NFL Draft ft. Will Johnson and more

The Michigan Wolverines are a year removed from winning the college football national championship. The Wolverines are a storied program and one of the biggest in collegiate football.
As such, three of their star players were selected in the first round of the 2025 draft: Mason Graham, Colston Loveland and Kenneth Grant. Graham joined the Cleveland Browns, Loveland is with the Chicago Bears and Grant landed on the Miami Dolphins.
With that in mind, let's look at five Michigan players most likely to hear their names on Day 2.
Five Michigan players to watch out for in Day 2 of 2025 NFL Draft
1. Will Johnson, Cornerback
On paper, Will Johnson is the most talented defensive back in the 2025 class. Johnson has an NFL-ready body, great feet, and phenomenal football IQ.
However, his chequered injury history was a possible contributor to his slipping into the second round. Any team that picks Johnson on Day 2 is a potential franchise-altering cornerback.
2. Josaiah Stewart, Edge Rusher
Josaiah Stewart was a menace to opposing offensive lines at the collegiate level. His presence on the Wolverines gave them an edge every night. Stewart will get drafted on Day 2 of the ongoing draft. It's just a matter of when for the defensive star.
3. Kalel Mullings, Running Back
Kalel Mullings did what he was asked to do during his time in the program. He has since declared for the 2025 draft and was not selected in the first round.
Mullings is a solid running back, but a step below the likes of Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton and Quinshon Judkins. However, there's a good chance he'll be picked on Day 2.
4. Donovan Edwards, Running Back
Donovan Edwards is one of the most experienced members of the Michigan offense. He spent his collegiate football career primarily as the team's RB2 or RB3. Hence, while there's a chance that Edwards will go off the board on Day 2, it's more likely that he'll still be available at the end of the night.
5. Makari Paige, Safety
Makari Paige is the only Michigan Wolverines safety projected to be selected in this year's draft. Let's see whether a team invests in Paige's skill set.
